The EFF says it will immediately appeal the five-year prison sentence handed to Julius Malema over firearm-related charges

Sinawo Thambo said the party will act to ensure Malema does not spend “a second” in jail, calling the ruling an attempt at humiliation

Supporters gathered outside the court as the EFF pledged full backing for its leader

The EFF has vowed to immediately appeal the sentence. Images: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KUGOMPO CITY -The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to immediately launch an appeal following a court outcome involving party leader and Commander in Chief Julius Malema.

This, after Malema was sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, and reckless endangerment, today.

Sinawo Thambo speaks on appeal

Speaking outside the East London Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, EFF Member of Parliament Sinawo Thambo said the party would move swiftly to challenge the ruling and prevent Malema from spending any time behind bars.

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“Our treasurer general is going to lead a team that will immediately launch an appeal process to ensure the Commander in Chief (Julius Malema) does not even spend a second in a jail cell. The intention is to humiliate him and to say he is now a convict who is in prison,” Thambo said.

He added that the party had mobilised to show support for its leader amid the court proceedings.

“We are here to give our president the support, he must now we have his back,” Thambo said.

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The comments come as supporters gathered outside the court building, chanting and waving party regalia in solidarity with Malema following the ruling.

The EFF has not yet released an official legal statement detailing the grounds of its planned appeal, but Thambo indicated that the party views the sentencing as both politically and legally contentious.

Malema previously said that he would appeal the sentence. He also said that he had appointed a team of legal experts to appeal the sentence. Malema previously said that he was not afraid of incarceration. The court’s decision and the subsequent reaction from the EFF are expected to heighten political tensions, with further statements anticipated from party leadership in the coming days.

EFF Youth: 'We will make this country ungovernable"

In related news, the UCT Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Youth Command chairperson, Mahlatse Dlamini, said that the country will be ungovernable if the party’s president, Julius Malema, is sentenced to a prison term. This was after the Magistrates Court in KuGompo City found him guilty of discharging a firearm in the Eastern Cape in 2018. Now all eyes are at Kugompo City following the judges' ruling that Malema is to serve five years in jail.

Police are on high alert as the EFF youth threatened to make the country ungovernable if Malema goes to jail. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported SAPS was on high alert leading up to Julius Malema's sentencing. With thousands of EFF supporters gathered in KuGompo City to support the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets, and the party’s Youth Command threatening to make the country ungovernable, the police were taking no chances. Addressing the possibility of violence, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, reassured citizens that they have put in place the necessary measures.

Source: Briefly News