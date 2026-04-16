The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has been sentenced to a prison term

Malema appeared before the magistrates' court in KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape after he was convicted of gun charges from a rally

Malema previously said that he would appeal the sentence, as he is looking at the possibility of prison time

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Julius Malema was sentenced. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

KUGOMPO CITY, EASTERN CAPE— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema, who was found guilty of firearm charges, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. This was after he appeared before the magistrates' court in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, on 15 April 2026.

Malema appeared before the court after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm during a rally in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape. Malema previously said that he would appeal the sentence. He also said that he had appointed a team of legal experts to appeal the sentence. Malema previously said that he was not afraid of incarceration. The party's Youth Command's Mahlatse Dlamini said that the country would be ungovernable if the EFF leader were sentenced.

X user Ongama Mtimka posted his reaction on his @omtimka X account.

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Source: Briefly News