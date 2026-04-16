Julius Malema's legal team seeks to appeal his conviction on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000)

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was sentenced to an effective five years in prison by the East London Magistrate's Court

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets will also be heading to a higher court to challenge Magistrate Twanet Olivier's sentencing

Julius Malema has been granted leave to appeal his sentence. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE - Julius Malema will not be going to prison after he was sentenced to an effective five years behind bars.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was sentenced to a direct imprisonment of five years and handed a fine of R60,000 after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

The sentence was handed down by the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026, but his legal team appealed the decision immediately. They also appealed the decision to convict him.

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Leave for appeal granted for sentencing

After brief arguments were heard, Magistrate Twanet Olivier ruled that the leave to appeal the conviction was not granted. She did, however, allow leave to appeal the sentencing.

Malema’s legal team can now approach the high court in a bid to overturn the sentence. The legal team also indicated that it will petition the high court to challenge his conviction.

The State also confirmed that it had no objection to Malema being released on warning pending his appeal. Malema has thus been released as per the previously arranged conditions.

Source: Briefly News