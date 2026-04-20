The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has begun fighting for his freedom

Malema was sentenced to five years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm into the air in 2018

The cost of fighting to remain out of prison could cost Malema a significant amount, as South Africans discussed his sentence

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist in South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Julius Malema is willing to pay serious money to be free. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG– The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, is prepared to part with a significant amount of money to ensure that he remains a free man. Malema was sentenced to five years' imprisonment on 16 April 2026 in Ku-Gompo City in the Eastern Cape after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm in 2018.

Speaking outside the court, Malema said that his legal team will be reinforced. Malema's legal team includes Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi SC and Advocate Laurence Hodes SC, who succeeded in ensuring that Judge Twanet Olivier granted Malema bail. However, the battle continues as Malema is expected to mount a legal defence to appeal his sentence. Olivier denied his application to appeal the conviction.

How much Malema's defence could cost

According to Sunday World, the services for lawyers like Hodes and Ngcukaitobi do not come cheap. It's estimated that top-tier advocates earn between R3,000 and R8,000. Daily court rates for senior counsel range between R45,000 and R60,000. For senior lawyers, initial consultations begin at R5,000 across jurisdictions. The EFF also hired a helicopter, which was on standby to fly from Ku-Gompo City to Makhanda High Court if Olivier refused Malema's leave to appeal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why was Malema sentenced?

Malema was sentenced after he was found guilty of firing a rifle in the air at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018. Malema's legal team argued that he fired a toy gun, but the argument was rejected. Olivier also acquitted Malema's bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, of the gun charges. Snyman was also on trial for allegedly giving Malema the gun.

Julius Malema is fighting tooth and nail to avoid donning orange overalls. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook discussed the costs, and some roasted Malema.

Friday Petile said:

“He said he was not afraid of going to prison before.”

Mtanenduna Kasenzenjani roasted him.

“Messages shown at the Madlanga Commission reveal that Sgt Fannie Nkosi and Gareth Mnisi referred to Julius Malema as a mbungulu.😭😭”

Molamo Tshepho said:

“As fighters, we are ready to donate for him if we have to.”

Tshungu Malesa remarked:

“We also need a criminal justice system that cannot be intimidated by political heavyweights.”

Paul Mills said:

“So the wheels of justice drive down a bumpy road. He should be incarcerated for the interim period, so the trial can take place quickly.”

Ernest van Zyl welcomes Malema's sentence

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Afriforum’s Head of Public Relations, Ernest van Zyl, celebrated Malema's sentence. He said that Malema's sentence was a major loss for lawlessness.

Van Zyl tweeted shortly after Malema's sentence was handed down. Van Zyl’s reaction comes after Afriforum was pushing for Malema to receive a 15-year jail term. His tweet sparked a debate on social media as some agreed with him and others snubbed his take.

Source: Briefly News