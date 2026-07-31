Twin brothers Adrian and Ainsley Dondo, both 22, walked the same graduation stage at Keele University in England

The brothers from Bradford both studied biomedical science and now plan to pursue careers in the same field

Adrian revealed the driving reason behind their decision to attend the same university and study together

Adrian and Ainsley graduated from Keele University. Image: @keeleuniversity

Source: Instagram

Twin brothers Adrian and Ainsley Dondo turned heads at their graduation ceremony at Keele University in England when they walked across the same stage, collected the same degree, and set off towards the same future.

According to a report by People on 25 July 2026, the 22-year-olds from Bradford both completed a degree in biomedical science and are now preparing to begin internships in Milton Keynes, with hopes of becoming biomedical scientists. The brothers, born just one minute apart, said choosing the same degree felt completely natural.

"It wasn't so much that one of us influenced the other — we both shared the same interests and ambitions, which naturally led us to the same degree," Ainsley said.

Why they chose Keele together

For Adrian, choosing Keele University alongside his twin was an easy decision. Transitioning from school to university was a significant change, and he felt more comfortable taking that next step with his brother by his side.

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"Initially, the whole idea was to stick together. University was a massive thing moving on from the school life. We had always been abiding with each other then. To go to university, it didn't make sense for us to separate."

Their bond helped them academically. Living together, the brothers studied together, attended classes together each other and motivated one another through challenging moments.

However, they know that their careers may eventually take them in different directions, with Ainsley noting that the workplace could be the first time they truly go separate ways.

"The only time we'll be separated is in an actual job now."

The challenges of growing up as twins

Twins often face struggles around comparison, sharing and building individual identities. Even in adulthood, jealousy over achievements, possessions or relationships can create tension, sometimes affecting family relationships and social interactions.

Twin brothers graduated on the same day. Image: @keeleuniversity

Source: Instagram

View the full People story here.

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Source: Briefly News