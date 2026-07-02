A Cape Town content creator shared a clip of her elderly parents jokingly fighting over the last piece of chicken

The clip, posted on 1 July 2026, shows the mom winning the piece while the whole family laughs

Hungry Lion spotted the viral post and offered to treat the parents to a full meal each

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Zethu Matyumza

Source: TikTok

Zethu Matyumza, a Cape Town TikToker, posted a video on 1 July 2026 showing her elderly parents jokingly fighting over the last piece of chicken in the Eastern Cape. The clip has since drawn thousands of reactions from amused social media users across the country.

The playful fight ended with the mom claiming the last piece of chicken for herself. Everyone in the house was laughing as the parents teased each other. The chicken came from Hungry Lion, a popular fast food chain in South Africa.

Hungry Lion joins the fun

Hungry Lion spotted the viral clip and left a comment on the post. The company offered to treat the parents to a full meal each. Matyumza lives in Cape Town while her parents stay in the Eastern Cape.

South Africans flooded the comments section with laughter and many warm reactions. Many users said the clip reminded them of their own family memories. Others said they were grateful to still have their parents around them. Some joked that the fight looked exactly like a sibling squabble over food.

The clip has continued to gain comments and shares since it was first posted. Several users praised the parents for their playful bond and sense of humour. Many also thanked Matyumza for capturing such a wholesome family moment on camera.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More stories involving parents

A clever young boy, Zuluboy, has captured the hearts of many viewers with his profound insights on parenting and emotional awareness.

Johannesburg gent Scelo Hlophe shared an emotional Instagram post of his parents visiting his home for the very first time.

A video captured a heated fight between parents at a playground after a group of children were allegedly bullied.

Source: Briefly News