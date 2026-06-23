Johannesburg gent Scelo Hlophe shared an emotional Instagram post of his parents visiting his home for the very first time

His mother’s reaction stole the show as she went room to room, overwhelmed with joy and pride

Celebrities Boity Thulo and Yvonne Chaka Chaka joined hundreds of South Africans in congratulating Scelo online

Screenshots taken from the clip, showing the mom's reaction. Images: Scelo Hlophe

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg man named Scelo Hlophe melted hearts across South Africa recently. He shared an Instagram post of his parents visiting his home for the first time ever.

The clip showed his parents touring every room of the house, including the bathroom. His mother’s face said everything words could not say. Scelo captioned the post: ‘My parents came over for the first time. My mom’s face says it all. This moment was everything to me.’

A moment South Africa felt deeply

His father stayed calm and quiet while his mother led the exploration. The contrast between the two had many South Africans laughing and crying at the same time.

The post quickly caught the attention of some of Mzansi’s biggest names. Celebrities Boity Thulo and Yvonne Chaka Chaka both took to the comments to congratulate him.

South Africans flooded the post with love and personal stories. Many said the video reminded them of their own parents and childhood memories.

One person wrote that the father sitting quietly outside while the mother played with everyone was exactly how they remembered their own dad.

Others simply said “well done” and “siyabonga,” letting the emotion do the talking. One commenter brought in scripture, writing that God blesses unity and quoting Psalm 133:3.

The post reminded many that the biggest milestones are not always the loudest ones. Sometimes it is just your parents walking through your front door for the very first time.

See the video below:

More stories involving proud parents

A proud mother decided to purchase two brand new iPhone 15 smartphones to reward her children for passing their first school term with great results.

Three siblings went viral after participating in a career trend, showcasing their collective commitment to public service roles in registered nursing and crime prevention.

A lawyer was filmed outside a courtroom, embracing a colleague while her proud mother watched, deeply moved by her daughter's first court appearance.

Source: Briefly News