Tebogo G Mashego went live on Instagram to share a harrowing account of an alleged human trafficking attempt

The producer says what started as a meet-up to buy a phone ended with him and his friends being driven to a Sandton apartment complex

While some followers believed G Mashego's story, others were convinced it was another one of his tall tales

Tebogo G Mashego claims he escaped an attempted human trafficking operation. Image: tebogogmashego

Source: Instagram

Producer and social media personality Tebogo G Mashego has sparked fresh debate online after alleging that he narrowly escaped a human trafficking operation during a night out across Pretoria and Sandton. He made the revelation during a live stream on his Instagram page on 1 August 2026, recounting events that he says left him deeply unsettled.

According to G Mashego, the ordeal began innocuously enough, with a man messaging him online claiming to sell iPhones. The two arranged to meet in person at Propaganda Nightclub in Pretoria, where the stranger then presented himself as a nightclub owner and persuaded G Mashego to come see his venue.

The group, which included several friends and a number of girls totalling nine people alongside G Mashego, piled into cars and headed towards Sandton.

Suspicious cars and a missing nightclub

It was during the drive that G Mashego says alarm bells started ringing. He claims he spotted a separate vehicle carrying three white men he did not recognise trailing their convoy. Upon arriving in Sandton, he says they pulled up not at a nightclub but at a residential apartment complex. Things reportedly turned sinister at that point.

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G Mashego alleges the men openly stated they wanted the girls in his group, even pushing him to source more, with the apparent intention of trafficking them. He says he refused to have any part in it. During the live stream, G Mashego made clear he was not rattled by the men.

"These people do human trafficking. I'm not afraid of any of you. I'm a drug dealer; you're small boys to me."

He also directed a pointed warning at young women chasing a glamorous lifestyle.

"Stop acting like struggling baddies; these people are going to traffic you."

Watch Tebogo G Mashego's video below.

Mzansi reacts to Tebogo G Mashego's claims

G Mashego, who previously gained widespread attention for his involvement in the Biri Marung saga with DJ Maphorisa, is no stranger to controversy. His latest claims split his audience sharply between those who took the story at face value and those who dismissed it as another fabrication.

Thee3nthusiasts connected the account to broader rumours, writing:

"Alostro once told us about drug cartels and celebrities that work for them."

CChaena48754 shared a troubling personal account:

"A friend of mine's younger sister recruits other young girls to a certain warehouse in Midrand. I asked her to report her sister and her friends; she says those girls and even their parents support them because they get money. Poverty destroys our girls."

Zamgp1 kept it brief:

"He might be telling the truth."

Several people online weren't too quick to brush off Tebogo G Mashego's trafficking claims. image: tebogogmashego

Source: Instagram

Sipho Ndlovu laments lost career over false allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sipho Ndlovu's account of how he lost everything after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault.

The actor candidly opened up about losing his career and struggling to support his family over allegations that were later found to be completely false.

Source: Briefly News