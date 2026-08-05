A South African domestic worker shared a sobering message about what it truly takes to survive in the industry

She spoke about being blamed for broken appliances and missing items, including calls in the middle of the night

Her video struck a nerve with many who know the emotional weight domestic workers carry daily

Screenshots taken from some of the domestic worker's TikTok account. Images: @lisekhonaithemba1

Source: TikTok

A South African domestic worker is speaking out about the harsh realities of her profession. On 3 August 2026, TikTok user @lisekhonaithemba1 posted a video with a direct message to anyone considering entering the domestic work industry.

What domestic workers face every day

In the clip, she was candid about the patience and emotional resilience the job demands. She said that a domestic worker must be humble and mentally strong, because the workplace can be an isolating and unfair environment.

One of her biggest concerns is being blamed when things break or go missing. She described a situation where a washing machine she had been shown how to operate on her very first day stopped working 15 years later, and the assumption was that she had done something wrong.

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She also recalled a vacuum cleaner that broke down without any interference from her, yet she remained the prime suspect in her employer’s mind. The midnight phone calls are another reality she highlighted. Being contacted late at night over a missing item, such as a grey long-sleeved shirt, is something she says domestic workers must be prepared for.

She urged employers to follow up when they eventually find what they were looking for.

“When you find it, please revert back,” she said, noting that silence after an accusation leaves workers feeling wrongly judged.

A call for fairness and spiritual strength

@lisekhonaithemba1 was clear that not every broken appliance or missing belonging is the domestic worker’s fault. Her message to those in the industry was equally clear: build a strong inner life, pray for your working environment, and do not enter this line of work if your heart cannot handle the pressure.

Watch the domestic worker’s honest message about surviving the industry:

Her video gave voice to a lived experience shared by millions of domestic workers across South Africa, where the profession remains one of the most emotionally demanding and least protected forms of employment in the country.

More article involving domestic workers

Police and immigration officials conducted an unannounced raid at a Western Cape residential estate targeting undocumented workers.

Stats SA data revealed that domestic worker jobs in South Africa declined during the first quarter of 2026 as unemployment continued rising across the country.

South African households employing domestic workers were reminded of strict compliance requirements tied to updated labour laws and reporting systems.

Source: Briefly News