South African households employing domestic workers were reminded of strict compliance requirements tied to updated labour laws and reporting systems

The Department of Employment and Labour confirmed a specific submission window for annual earnings, with penalties in place for those who fail to meet the deadline

The update followed major legal changes over recent years that formally recognised domestic workers under compensation and employment protection frameworks

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For many South Africans, employing a domestic worker has long been seen as a private household arrangement, but that reality has steadily shifted in recent years. What was once informal has now become more regulated, with clear legal obligations that employers are expected to follow. A recent update placed renewed focus on compliance, reminding households that missing key deadlines could come with financial consequences and increased scrutiny.

Nellie Van Zyl, a domestic worker, ironing clothes at an apartment. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Employment and Labour confirmed that all employers, including households employing domestic workers, had to submit their annual Returns of Earnings (ROEs) between 1 April and 30 June 2026. This applied under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), which now fully includes domestic workers following legal and regulatory changes over recent years.

According to BusinessTech, domestic workers, who include cleaners, gardeners, drivers and caregivers, were previously excluded from COIDA until a 2020 Constitutional Court ruling changed that. Since then, they have been entitled to compensation for work-related injuries and illnesses. Further regulations in 2023 also formalised their inclusion in broader employment systems like the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), placing more responsibility on employers to comply with reporting and contributions.

Deadline reminder for household employers nationwide

The ROE submission reflects the total earnings of a worker over the year, including overtime and bonuses, and must be filed through the Compensation Fund’s systems. Employers who missed the deadline faced a 10% penalty, with additional interest applied to overdue accounts beyond 30 days. The department also stressed that employers needed to update any changes in their details within seven days.

There was also a delay in new rules affecting third-party agents who assist employers with submissions. While these intermediaries were initially expected to register from March 2026, the process had been pushed to January 2027 due to system readiness issues. In the meantime, employers were still encouraged to ensure compliance and stay updated as enforcement tightened.

Domestic worker Lucy Mokhahle worked at the house of her employer Rose Hamilton. Image: Jonathan Torgovnik

Source: Getty Images

Here's what some netizens said about the new law

Ngovender8 said:

"Exactly why I don't have a domestic worker and will never have one. Will do my own housework thanks!"

Grsan001 added:

"Focus on the billions lost due to corruption in this country as opposed to nabbing domestic workers for small change."

Lloyd_jvv asked:

"So employers must now submit return of earnings for their domestic workers... Domestic workers dont like their own tax returns?"

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Source: Briefly News