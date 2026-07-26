Footballer Jayden Adams was honoured at a memorial service in Stellenbosch on 25 July 2026, drawing a large crowd

Gayton McKenzie's behaviour at the service caught people's attention and divided opinions online

Many South Africans defended the send-off as a deeply rooted Coloured community tradition of celebrating life

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa's football community gathered in Stellenbosch on 25 July 2026 to say farewell to Jayden Adams. The service, held in a large venue filled with mourners dressed mostly in black, centred on a white casket covered in red and yellow flowers.

Jayden Adams' funeral brought attention to Gayton McKenzie. Image: @jaydenadams_23

Source: UGC

The service became widely talked about after footage posted by eNCA captured what appeared to be energetic dancing near the casket, with politician Gayton McKenzie at the centre of the moment. The clip spread quickly, prompting heated debate in the comments section.

Funeral tradition under spotlight

For many viewers unfamiliar with Pinkster traditions, the scenes were unexpected. But those from within the Coloured community were quick to explain the significance.

One commenter, @Ambrosure, wrote in Afrikaans:

"For those who don't know, this is our Pinkster way. We choir-dance around your coffin. Walk well, son."

McKenzie himself drew mixed reactions. Some felt he overstepped; others were firmly in his corner. Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided over Jayden Adams' funeral

The service was a reminder that grief looks different across cultures, and that for many in this community, the most faithful goodbye is also the loudest one.. South Africans had a lot to say about the footage:

@ZiZukula said:

"Gayton overdoes it sometimes."

@mummigirl1 wrote:

"This is how life should be celebrated."

@Ursula shared:

"They can maar say whatever about Gayton but he always show up. I like him big time and will always defend him."

@🇿🇦🌺🖤NAZ🌺🖤🇿🇦 wrote:

"What a beautiful celebration of Jayden Adams' life. Every culture and every race has its own unique way of honouring a loved one, and this is how many in the Coloured community celebrate a life well lived, with heartfelt praise and worship, giving thanks to God for the precious gift of his life."

@Elrica Plaatjies added:

"Auw minister Gayton, what a blessed send off."

Other Briefly News stories about Gayton McKenzie

Source: Briefly News