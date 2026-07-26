"He Overdoes It Sometimes": Gayton McKenzie's Dance at Jayden Adams' Funeral Sparks Debate
- Footballer Jayden Adams was honoured at a memorial service in Stellenbosch on 25 July 2026, drawing a large crowd
- Gayton McKenzie's behaviour at the service caught people's attention and divided opinions online
- Many South Africans defended the send-off as a deeply rooted Coloured community tradition of celebrating life
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
South Africa's football community gathered in Stellenbosch on 25 July 2026 to say farewell to Jayden Adams. The service, held in a large venue filled with mourners dressed mostly in black, centred on a white casket covered in red and yellow flowers.
The service became widely talked about after footage posted by eNCA captured what appeared to be energetic dancing near the casket, with politician Gayton McKenzie at the centre of the moment. The clip spread quickly, prompting heated debate in the comments section.
Funeral tradition under spotlight
For many viewers unfamiliar with Pinkster traditions, the scenes were unexpected. But those from within the Coloured community were quick to explain the significance.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
One commenter, @Ambrosure, wrote in Afrikaans:
"For those who don't know, this is our Pinkster way. We choir-dance around your coffin. Walk well, son."
McKenzie himself drew mixed reactions. Some felt he overstepped; others were firmly in his corner. Watch the video below:
Mzansi divided over Jayden Adams' funeral
The service was a reminder that grief looks different across cultures, and that for many in this community, the most faithful goodbye is also the loudest one.. South Africans had a lot to say about the footage:
@ZiZukula said:
"Gayton overdoes it sometimes."
@mummigirl1 wrote:
"This is how life should be celebrated."
@Ursula shared:
"They can maar say whatever about Gayton but he always show up. I like him big time and will always defend him."
@🇿🇦🌺🖤NAZ🌺🖤🇿🇦 wrote:
"What a beautiful celebration of Jayden Adams' life. Every culture and every race has its own unique way of honouring a loved one, and this is how many in the Coloured community celebrate a life well lived, with heartfelt praise and worship, giving thanks to God for the precious gift of his life."
@Elrica Plaatjies added:
"Auw minister Gayton, what a blessed send off."
Other Briefly News stories about Gayton McKenzie
- Minister Gayton McKenzie’s defence of Jayden Adams's girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, during the late footballer’s funeral service.
- Mama Joy Chauke's recent trip to Cape Town to attend the funeral of soccer star Jayden Adams sparked mixed reactions on social media.
- Jayden Adams' girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, in the wake of his tragic passing raise poignant questions about the moments leading up to Adams's untimely death.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za