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South African Women Say Zimbabwe Has No Winter in TikTok Video, Zimbabweans Disagree
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South African Women Say Zimbabwe Has No Winter in TikTok Video, Zimbabweans Disagree

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • Two South African women visiting Zimbabwe filmed a sunny street video complaining about the heat during what should be winter
  • The TikTok creator compared Zimbabwe's warm July weather to the freezing conditions back home in South Africa
  • Zimbabweans flooded the comments to challenge the claim, with locals pointing to colder cities like Mutare and Nyanga

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Two South African women got more than they bargained for when they posted a lighthearted TikTok video about Zimbabwe's July weather. The clip, shared on 23 July 2026 by TikToker @thekingsdaughters_za, showed the pair walking down a sunny city street while filming themselves in selfie mode.

South African twin sisters visiting Zimbabwe shared their thoughts on the weather
South African twin sisters in Zimbabwe shared thoughts on the weather. Image: @thekingsdaughter_za
Source: TikTok

SA twins stunned by Zimbabwe's July Heat

In the video, the women speak directly to camera, visibly warm and laughing about it. "It is so hot. I cannot deal," one of them says. She adds that the only relief comes at night, but during the day the sun is relentless. She jokes that Zimbabweans seem unfamiliar with the kind of bone-chilling cold South Africans endure during winter, saying people back home were "about to freeze like chickens."

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The video struck a chord and quickly drew hundreds of comments, with Zimbabweans eager to correct the record. Watch the video that got everyone talking below:

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Zimbabweans deny no-winter claim

Locals were quick to point out that the experience depends heavily on where in Zimbabwe you are. The comment section captured a familiar truth: Zimbabwe, like South Africa, is a big country, and weather varies wildly depending on where you stand.

One commenter, Nicholas, told the women to visit Nyanga or Gweru:

"You will freeze like frozen fish." Joy also weighed in, saying: "Just name the city you're in, we're freezing here in Mutare."

Talent Tasarira had a playful response, writing:

"You are taking our sunlight."

Forward Only claimed:

"Same as Joburg, don't lie."

bensonmunyere simply stated:

"Zimbabwe is very cold, sisters."

🇿🇼zim sotho Hun🇿🇼 shared:

"I'm in South Africa, venda. I'm even swimming right now, but I can't say there's no winter in South Africa because I never visited Cape Town."

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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