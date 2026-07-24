South African Women Say Zimbabwe Has No Winter in TikTok Video, Zimbabweans Disagree
- Two South African women visiting Zimbabwe filmed a sunny street video complaining about the heat during what should be winter
- The TikTok creator compared Zimbabwe's warm July weather to the freezing conditions back home in South Africa
- Zimbabweans flooded the comments to challenge the claim, with locals pointing to colder cities like Mutare and Nyanga
Two South African women got more than they bargained for when they posted a lighthearted TikTok video about Zimbabwe's July weather. The clip, shared on 23 July 2026 by TikToker @thekingsdaughters_za, showed the pair walking down a sunny city street while filming themselves in selfie mode.
SA twins stunned by Zimbabwe's July Heat
In the video, the women speak directly to camera, visibly warm and laughing about it. "It is so hot. I cannot deal," one of them says. She adds that the only relief comes at night, but during the day the sun is relentless. She jokes that Zimbabweans seem unfamiliar with the kind of bone-chilling cold South Africans endure during winter, saying people back home were "about to freeze like chickens."
The video struck a chord and quickly drew hundreds of comments, with Zimbabweans eager to correct the record. Watch the video that got everyone talking below:
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Zimbabweans deny no-winter claim
Locals were quick to point out that the experience depends heavily on where in Zimbabwe you are. The comment section captured a familiar truth: Zimbabwe, like South Africa, is a big country, and weather varies wildly depending on where you stand.
One commenter, Nicholas, told the women to visit Nyanga or Gweru:
"You will freeze like frozen fish." Joy also weighed in, saying: "Just name the city you're in, we're freezing here in Mutare."
Talent Tasarira had a playful response, writing:
"You are taking our sunlight."
Forward Only claimed:
"Same as Joburg, don't lie."
bensonmunyere simply stated:
"Zimbabwe is very cold, sisters."
🇿🇼zim sotho Hun🇿🇼 shared:
"I'm in South Africa, venda. I'm even swimming right now, but I can't say there's no winter in South Africa because I never visited Cape Town."
Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe
- A Zimbabwean man taking his South African wife to Zimbabwe for the first time, capturing their experience at Joina City Mall in Harare.
- The views a South African man captured on a walking tour of Gweru, Zimbabwe, went viral as he praised the city's cleanliness.
- A South African woman's recent journey to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, where she documented a four-day travel experience on TikTok, revealing a detailed cost breakdown.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za