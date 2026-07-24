A South African man known as @lunluncat posted photos of his Home Affairs wedding on 22 July 2026, sparking a wave of reactions

The interracial couple chose a simple civil ceremony, with the bride's family sending their blessings from across the world

Hundreds of South Africans flooded the comments, with questions about family attendance stealing the spotlight

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The couple posed on the right after their Home Affairs wedding. Image: @lunluncat

Source: TikTok

A South African couple quietly tied the knot at Home Affairs and the internet had plenty to say about it. TikTok user @lunluncat shared wedding photos on 22 July 2026, and the post quickly drew over 332 comments. The images showed the couple dressed up and smiling after a civil ceremony at their local Home Affairs office, proving that a big wedding budget is not a requirement for a meaningful union.

Love without borders at Home Affairs

What caught many viewers' attention was the interracial nature of the couple's relationship. Several commenters celebrated the pair for showing that love does not see colour, while others joked about lobola being off the table at a civil ceremony.

Some viewers were curious about whether this was a full traditional wedding or simply the couple's civil marriage, with one commenter, Lucy, pointing out that a traditional ceremony could still follow.

The post by content creators @lunluncat also had a handful of negative comments mixed in, though the overwhelming majority of South Africans rallied behind the newlyweds.

Watch the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to the home affairs wedding

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on @lunluncat's post:

Evans said:

"Still can't believe my friends are officially husband and wife! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, peace, happiness, and unforgettable memories. Deserve nothing but the best! 🍾🥂🥳"

Watson88 wrote: "Top deck. 👌 🥳 Congratulations for breaking boundaries."

Sweetheart shared:

"I just love when love doesn't see colour. 🥰"

AfricanGaint Grootman said:

"I wish you a happy and blessed marriage, Kothi. 🥹❤️🤞🏽 One day at a time and communicate, y'all look cute. 🥰"

Hudivhaene joked:

"I just like that there's no lobola. 😂😂😂"

Thabang1022 added:

"This guy is living my dream. ❤️😊 Congratulations. 🎊"

KarenW🇿🇦 said:

"People are just jealous. Congratulations. 🎉 May your union be blessed."

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Source: Briefly News