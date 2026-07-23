A photo posted on social media showed a woman believed to be Chidimma Adetshina in a maroon lace dress at a Nigerian traditional wedding

The image surfaced as the former Miss Universe Nigeria fights deportation from South Africa, with her case postponed to 19 August

South African social media users have been digging up photos and information to build an online case against Adetshina as tensions over her heritage grow

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Chidimma Adetshina’s apparent wedding picture went viral on social media. Images: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

A photograph that many believe shows beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina at her own wedding has set social media alight, adding fresh fuel to the already heated debate surrounding her identity and legal status in South Africa.

The image, which circulated online on 23 July 2026, appeared to capture a vibrant Nigerian traditional wedding ceremony. The woman at the centre of the frame wore a sparkling maroon lace dress and a bright red headwrap, known as a gele. Gossip bloggers were quick to speculate that the photo was taken on Adetshina's wedding day, where she reportedly married a Nigerian man.

See the viral picture below.

Chidimma Adetshina's deportation fight

The timing could not be more charged. Adetshina, the former Miss Universe Nigeria, is currently locked in a legal battle against South Africa's Department of Home Affairs, which is seeking to have her deported after she was found to be residing in the country without valid documentation. She was arrested in June 2026, and her case has since been postponed to 19 August 2026.

The controversy cuts deep, with many South Africans accusing Adetshina of trying to downplay her Nigerian roots in order to secure South African citizenship. In response, her opponents online have been trawling through her past, unearthing videos of her celebrating Nigerian culture alongside old childhood photographs that appear to have been taken in Nigeria.

A photo believed to be from Chidimma Adetshina’s Nigerian wedding surfaced. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Adetshina vows to fight back

As the online pressure mounts, Adetshina has made her position clear. She has declared that she is ready to fight her case, showing no signs of backing down despite the steady stream of material being used against her on social media.

Whether the wedding photograph is genuine remains unconfirmed, but its appearance has only intensified scrutiny of the beauty queen at a moment when she can least afford it.

Women caught insulting Chidimma Adetshina in viral video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of women hurling insults at beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina, and demanding her deportation to Nigeria.

Mzansi is sharply divided over the confrontation, with some backing the women and others side-eyeing the public ambush.

Source: Briefly News