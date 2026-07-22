A video circulating on X shows women confronting Chidimma outside the Cape Town Regional Court

The footage comes amid Home Affairs' ongoing legal push to have Chidimma deported over identity theft allegations

Mzansi is sharply divided over the confrontation, with some backing the women and others side-eyeing the public ambush

Women shouted 'Nigeria Is Your Home' at Chidimma outside Cape Town court. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

A tense video filmed outside the Cape Town Regional Court has set social media alight, as it shows women aggressively confronting former Miss Universe South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina, screaming at her to leave the country.

The footage, reshared on X by @KingMntungwa, was originally posted on TikTok. In it, a group of women follow Chidimma and her companions along the courthouse pavement. The repeated on-screen caption "Nigeria is your home" punctuates the clip throughout, setting the confrontational tone.

"Go home. Nigeria is your home. Identity thief, we won't accept it in South Africa," one of the women shouts in the video.

Women shouted 'Nigeria Is Your Home' at Chidimma. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma's deportation pushed by Home Affairs

The confrontation comes against the backdrop of the Department of Home Affairs' ongoing legal effort to have Chidimma deported. Authorities have alleged that her South African identity documents were fraudulently obtained, a claim that first gained national attention when she entered the Miss SA pageant in 2024 and later competed for Nigeria at Miss Universe.

Chidimma, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, has maintained that she did not personally benefit from any fraud. Despite this, Home Affairs has continued its legal action, making every court appearance a flashpoint for public opinion.

Watch the confrontation outside the Cape Town Regional Court below:

Mzansi reacts to confrontation

The clip immediately split South Africans online, with some saying they found the public harassment deeply uncomfortable.

@Nathan_N254 sided with the women, writing: "A woman's identity was stolen and her life turned upside down. Yes, she must go to Nigeria, rather than home, not here."

@brainy1_smurf was less impressed: "So grown up women woke up and go spend the day at the courts just to shout go back home? Yoh."

@santi_khaa defended Chidimma directly: "She is better than the lady shouting Nigeria is your home, that why they hate her. Lol 😂😂😂"

@ZakesNjikazi called for further action: "Kuye Comrades. A protest must be staged outside that court. They are all in it with these judges that blame the constitution for all their ridiculous judgments."

Resurfaced photo of Chidimma sparks chatter

In a previous report from Briefly News, a photo showing Chidimma Adetshina as a child in Nigeria surfaced on X on 22 July 2026, reigniting her citizenship controversy.

The image emerged days after the Department of Home Affairs argued in court that Adetshina holds Nigerian travel documents and entered SA via Mozambique.

Source: Briefly News