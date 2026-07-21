Conflict of Interest? Chidimma Adetshina's Lawyer Also Advises Home Affairs Minister on Immigration
- Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi was appointed to the Immigration Advisory Board by Minister Leon Schreiber in April 2025
- The same lawyer represents Chidimma Adetshina and her mother in a legal battle against Home Affairs
- South Africans are now questioning whether de Saude-Darbandi faces a serious conflict of interest
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have raised serious questions about a potential conflict of interest after it emerged that Chidimma Adetshina's lawyer also serves on a government body that advises the very department she is fighting in court.
Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, the attorney representing Adetshina and her mother in their ongoing legal dispute with the Department of Home Affairs, was appointed to the national Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) in April 2025 by Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber.
A dual role that has raised eyebrows
The IAB is a 13-member statutory body tasked with advising the Minister on immigration policy, regulatory changes, and the efficient running of the department. De Saude-Darbandi's firm positions itself as a thought leader in South African immigration and citizenship law, and she has been vocal in her opposition to anti-immigration sentiment, including writing a public letter against the 30 June anti-immigration protests.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Critics online have pointed out the contradiction at the heart of her two roles: by day, she helps shape government immigration policy from the inside; by night, she takes that same government to court on behalf of clients it has flagged as illegal foreign nationals.
What Home Affairs claims vs what the legal team argues
Home Affairs has maintained that Adetshina is an undocumented foreign national who should be detained pending deportation. The department also alleged that she obtained Nigerian passports for herself and her minor child, and that she entered South Africa through Mozambique after applying for a South African visa in Lagos.
De Saude-Darbandi's legal team has pushed back firmly. They argued that Adetshina was born in South Africa, has no meaningful ties to Nigeria, and poses no flight risk. The team also contended that Home Affairs had not carried out a fair investigation before declaring her documents invalid, noting that her citizenship status is still being challenged in a separate High Court matter.
Social media users have described the situation as hypocrisy, with many questioning how an adviser to the government on immigration can simultaneously represent clients in cases directly opposing the department's position.
South African weighs in on Adetshina's immigration problem
Briefly News reported that a South African man questioned why Adetshina wants to remain in the country instead of returning to Nigeria. He also referenced unrelated political commentary about Nigeria’s leadership. He weighed in on Chidimma Adetshina’s fight to remain in the country after her arrest in June 2026 for being in the country illegally.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za