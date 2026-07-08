Bianca Coster's wedding celebrations were overshadowed after an X user referred to her as "Chris Excel", sparking widespread criticism online

Many social media users defended Bianca, saying it was disrespectful to keep linking her to the Chris Excel account

Fans congratulated the actress on her marriage, praising her bridal look and celebrating the start of a new chapter in her life

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Bianca tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding. Image: Bianca Coster

Source: Instagram

South African actress Bianca Coster is officially off the market after marrying rugby player, Wandisile Simelane in a beautiful traditional wedding that has won over social media users. However, what should have been a joyful celebration quickly sparked controversy after an X user referred to the bride as Chris Excel instead of using her real name, reigniting a long-running issue that Bianca has previously spoken out against.

Wedding celebration overshadowed by controversial post

Bianca's wedding trended after X user @Triciakoki shared a clip from the ceremony with the caption:

"Chris Excel is getting married. She is so gorgeous."

The post immediately drew criticism from users who argued that calling Bianca by the controversial social media persona's name was disrespectful, especially considering her past efforts to distance herself from the account.

Many reminded others that Bianca had publicly fought to have her photos removed from the anonymous Chris Excel account after her image was used without permission. Others pointed out that she had previously opened up about the emotional toll the situation had taken on her life.

Some users pleaded with people to call the actress by her real name instead of reinforcing the association, saying doing so only continued the harm she had already endured.

Mzansi defends Bianca after years of catfishing saga

Fans defended Bianca after a controversial wedding post went viral. Image: Bianca Coster

Source: Instagram

The post sparked thousands of reactions, with many condemning the joke.

One user, @Reoconut_04, wrote:

"Stop this nonsense of tarnishing her image and she explained how this has done to her life, stop wanting likes by destroying others."

Another user, @miss_lizze, commented:

"Why didn't you say Bianca Coster? Stop this, she literally went to therapy for this."

@Jabulilejabs1 added:

"Using that name to troll her on her wedding day, knowing very well how Chris's catfishing affected her, is absolutely disgusting. What a vile thing to do"

@Nkosazana_entle also criticised the caption, saying people were reinforcing the damage caused by using Bianca's image instead of respecting her identity.

"Why don't y'all call her by her name? You're reinforcing what this guy is doing to her by using her image. It's really insulting and distasteful."

See more drama in the X post below:

Others congratulated Bianca on her marriage, with one fan writing that they were proud she had fought to have her face removed from the account.

Fans celebrate Bianca's new chapter

While the debate continued online, many social media users shifted the focus back to Bianca's special day. Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, admiring her traditional bridal look and wishing the newlyweds a happy marriage.

Several users described the actress as stunning, while others urged fellow social media users to let the Chris Excel saga remain in the past and allow Bianca to enjoy one of the happiest moments of her life without unnecessary trolling.

Despite the online controversy, the overwhelming sentiment was one of celebration, with many hoping Bianca's wedding marks a fresh chapter free from the identity confusion that followed her for years.

Bianca celebrates beautiful traditional Eswatini wedding ceremony

Recently Briefly News reported that influencer and actress Bianca Coster has officially tied the knot in a stunning traditional wedding ceremony held in Eswatini. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly went viral, with many praising the bride's elegant traditional attire, rich cultural traditions and the couple's joyful union. Fans also flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, wishing the newlyweds a happy married life.

Source: Briefly News