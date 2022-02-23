Who is Bianca Coster? Age, boyfriend, Chris Excel, Instagram, height, net worth

Bianca Coster has garnered fame recently because of the recent trend of events between her and Chris Excel. Although an Instagram star, Chris, whose exact personality is unknown, uses her picture as his profile and attacks several influential personalities in South Africa. Since the matter has blown up online, the curiosity to know more about the beautiful South African model has increased.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Instagram star Bianca Coster. Photo: @destinyzee

Source: Twitter

Bianca Coster is more of a private person and detests her personal life from being thrown around the internet. But unfortunately, she fell victim to a personality under the disguise of Chris Excel, who used her picture as a profile and created a fake account. Since the real truth was discovered, her issue has trended, increasing her fan base simultaneously. The following paragraphs discuss more on the Instagram star.

Profile summary

Full name: Bianca Abenathi Coster

Bianca Abenathi Coster Date of birth: 17th of September, 2001

17th of September, 2001 Age : 21 years in 2022

: 21 years in 2022 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Birthplace : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : Swati

: Swati Marital status: Single

Single Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Bianca Coster's Instagram account: @bianca_coster

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Background information

Bianca Coster is an Instagram star known for her selfies, modelling, and lifestyle images. According to her Facebook page, she is from Johannesburg, South Africa. On the 17th of September, 2001, the model was born in South Africa. So, how old is Bianca Coster? Currently, Bianca Coster's age is 20.

By September 2022, Bianca Coster's birthday celebration will hold as she will be 21 years old then. Information about Bianca Coster's family, including her parents and childhood, are not known yet.

The only time Bianca Coster's sister's surfaced online was when she posted the duo's picture on her Facebook page, and a fan commented on it, expressing how much he adores Bianca.

According to a report, the Instagram star is a Swati lady who graduated from the University of Johannesburg. Even though Bianca Coster's height is still unknown, she is a brand ambassador.

Coster became famous became Chris Excel used her picture on his Twitter profile. Photo: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Bianca Coster's boyfriend and Chris Excel saga

Currently, it is uncertain whether the beautiful damsel is in any relationship or not. But then, what is the relationship between Bianca Coster and Chris Excel? Chris is a toxic character who used Coster's picture as his Twitter profile picture. Initially, a few people took Excel's account for Bianca Coster's Twitter handle, but considering his tweets, it became evident that someone else used her picture for his profile.

According to the South African website, Chris Excel was voted president of Black Twitter by South African tweeps in 2021. With more than 765,000 followers on his Twitter account, he describes himself as a savage, asshole, king and the only legal Catfish.

At some point, Chris Excel went up against the biggest celebs in Mzansi like Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang, and AKA. Recently, he had Twitter spat with Mmusi Maimane, a South Africa Movement leader and even dragged US singer Ari Lennox over her comments about MacG. In response to his accusation, Maimane said:

I think you have misunderstood why I engage your content. You have over estimated your value. I am interested in talking to the youth of this nation to get them interested in the political issues of the day. To work towards ending apathy. This is my last time engaging you.

When asked about the steps she had taken to report Chris, Coster said:

Honestly, I just ignore it now. In the beginning, it really upset me because a lot of people were asking about it and genuinely thought it was me. I’ve tried to report the account countless times to no avail. So I’m going to let bygones be bygones.

The Instagram star is known for her selfies, modelling, and lifestyle images. Photo: @Bestmvle_Sjava

Source: Twitter

Bianca Coster's net worth

According to sources, Bianca's net worth is estimated at $1 million. She must have made this much since she is a brand ambassador.

An ugly situation that could have wrecked someone else eventually worked favouring Bianca Coster. Since her issue began to trend on social media, her fame automatically increased, proving that sometimes, bad things can work in a person's favour.

READ ALSO: Who is Ashlesha Thakur? Age, boyfriend, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Ashlesha Thakur, an Indian model and actress whose fame comes from different television shows she has appeared in, either as part of the main or minor character.

The teenager’s brilliant acting has made her the favourite of some directors and producers in Bollywood, and she is not taking the opportunity for granted. Find out more about this young celebrity from the post.

Source: Briefly News