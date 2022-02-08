Ashlesha Thakur and her newly found fame give the typical vibe of a teenager whose talent is helping her invent a better life for herself. The 18-year-old is fast becoming a television hot cake and social media sensation. Her image commands respect and a show of love from her fans worldwide.

Actress Ashlesha is an Indian model and internet sensation.

Source: Twitter

Ashlesha Thakur is an Indian model and actress whose fame comes from different television shows she has appeared in, either as part of the main or minor character. The teenager’s brilliant acting has made her the favourite of some directors and producers in Bollywood, and she is not taking the opportunity for granted. Find out more about this young celebrity.

Profile summary

Real name: Mahek Thakur

Nickname: Ashlesha

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 19th of October, 2003

Age: 19 years old as of 2022

Zodiac sign: Libra

Place of birth: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Current residence: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Nationality: Indian

Ethnicity: Asian

Religion: Hinduism

Ashlesha Thakur's height: 5 feet and 5 inches

Weight: 53 kilograms

Body measurements in inches: 32-26-30

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Black

Siblings: Aman and Ekta

Relationship status: Single

College: Mithibai School, Mumbai

Profession: Actress and model

Net worth: Approximately $1 million

Ashlesha Thakur's Instagram: @ashleshathaakur

Who is Ashlesha Thakur?

She is a budding Bollywood superstar born on the 19th of October 2003, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. So, how old is Ashlesha Thakur? Being a celebrity teenage actress, Ashlesha Thakur’s age is 18 and she will celebrate her 19th birthday in October 2022.

The 18-year-old actress has two older siblings: Ekta is the sister and a choreographer, while Aman is her elder brother. Mahek, as she is fondly called, finished her 12th grade from a Mumbai school before going on to the Mithibai School to further her studies.

Career in movies and TV shows

Mahek received her first television role in the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki series in 2017. A few months later, Ashlesha Thakur's movie debut in Bollywood resulted from a feature that she got on the set of the movie titled Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Mahek got her first television role in the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki series in 2017.

Source: Twitter

Fast forward to 2019, Ashlesha Thakur's web series list began when the youngest member of the Thakur family bagged a role in an Amazon web series titled The Family Man. She was a rebellious teenager named Driti and was born to Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Now in its second season, it remains one of Ashlesha Thakur's new movies.

She has also been in movies like Pagglait and Gupt Gyaan. Ashlesha Thakur's new series of role-playing has ensured that she develops different aspects of her acting skills. She spoke about this during an interview where she shared how it felt to have been told that she must play romantic. The director informed her that she would be kissing her boyfriend in a scene in the series.

In her words, she said:

When I was told that I have a small peck and a love interest in the second season, Raj and DK called me and my father to their office to discuss it. My father asked me what I thought about it. I decided that I wanted to go ahead with it since I am also evolving as an actor.

Relationship

There is no news of Ashlesha Thakur's boyfriend outside of the movie set. The 18 years old has neither announced nor been seen with a man she claims to be hers. In the movies, Mahek has played the role of a girlfriend.

The most recent "movie" boyfriend that Ashlesha Thakur had was Kaylan in The Household Man. The lovebirds even shared a kiss in one of the series' episodes.

Thakur and Vishesh Bansal featuring in The Family Man.

Source: Twitter

What did Ashlesha Thakur do?

Ashlesha previously admitted to the difficulty with kissing Kaylan on set because she was not romantically involved with him. Nevertheless, she confirmed that it was easy to settle into the role because the duo has been on set together for a couple of years doing commercials and the like.

Social media presence

Ashlesha is active on social media like most celebrities. Although she is steadily growing her followers, she is yet to be verified across the social media platforms where she is registered.

Does Ashlesha Thakur have Instagram? Yes, the actress does have a significant presence on the social medium with over 305,000 followers as of February 2022.

Ashlesha Thakur's net worth

The exact amount of wealth that this 18 year old has accrued for herself in the entertainment industry is unspecified, but some sources have pegged it at approximately $1 million.

She made this fortune by running commercials for Maruti Suzuki, Amway, Himalaya, Urban Ladder, Lifebuoy, Super Daily app, Cadbury, Dabur Hair Oil, Mutual Funds, Swiggy, Accu Chek, Bournvita, and Amazon.

Her exploits in the movies and television shows are also part of the ingredients that has launched her into financial success.

Ashlesha Thakur has reached stardom from an early age and the popularity that she has achieved in the entertainment world is not something anyone can overlook. She continues to grab opportunities to further her career and continues to reach the pinnacle of her goals.

