A Canadian woman who relocated to Cape Town shared a video about her decision to leave Canada for South Africa

Businesswoman Samantha Lotus said she felt safe and happy in her new home, praising the country warmly

South Africans online welcomed her with open arms, with many agreeing there is no place quite like SA

An international businesswoman captured the attention of many after detailing her permanent move across continents. Image: @samantha_lotus

Source: Instagram

A Canadian woman who packed up her life and moved to Cape Town has the internet talking after she shared just how much she loves her new home. Businesswoman Samantha Lotus posted the reel on Instagram on 6 July 2026, with a caption that said it all: "Left Canada for South Africa. Couldn't be happier."

Why Cape Town won her over

The creator, Instagram user @samantha_lotus, shares some of the things she loves, which included the food, weather, and the people. Her tone was upbeat and sincere, and what resonated most with viewers was her sense of safety and contentment in Cape Town. Her message was simple: she made a choice she has no regrets about, as she loves not being caught in the political drama currently happening in her country.

Watch Samantha's Instagram reel that has Mzansi buzzing here.

Mzansi welcomes Samantha with open arms

Her video resonated with locals and expats alike, many of whom flooded the comments to agree with her, share their own love for the city, and welcome her.

Viewers took to the comment section to validate her positive experiences and welcome her. Image: @samantha_lotus

Source: Instagram

User @capecapsules said:

"No better place than good old Cape Town, the most beautiful place in the world - Muizenberg is my spot - surf - mountain and the vlei and chilled people!"

User @candicecurly wrote:

"Nothing like SA"

User @elaine_bylos added:

"South Africans are the best people to live amongst!"

User @kathyfranceswhittaker said:

"Welcome!"

User @josh.3427687 shared:

"Being an immigrant is stressful. Let me know when you’re going through different visas but I’ll never regret leaving Canada eight years ago."

User @zithobile_thoh commented:

"Not the best time for immigrants to be posting about SA."

3 Briefly News articles about immigrants

A Canadian woman living in South Africa shared the cultural differences that shocked her the most since relocating to the country eight months ago.

A South African mom shared an update on her family’s relocation to the Netherlands, and reflected on the challenges and achievements of the last four years.

An American woman who relocated to Johannesburg left social media users in stitches after sharing her first hair-braiding experience in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News