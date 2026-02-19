A South African mom shared an update on her family’s relocation to the Netherlands, reflecting on the challenges and achievements of the last four years

The compilation was shared on Facebook, where the general response was an outpouring of admiration for her poetic and honest storytelling

Social media users expressed awe at how Lindi expressed her journey in words, with many calling her a talented writer and praising the family’s resilience

A content creator reflected on her family’s move to the Netherlands and the bittersweet reality of life as an expat. Image: Lindi-Mae Humphreys

Source: Facebook

A heartfelt reflection on the bittersweet reality of emigration struck a chord with thousands of South Africans online.

The update was shared on Facebook by Lindi-Mae Humphreys on February 15, 2026, marking four years since she landed at Schiphol Airport with nothing but suitcases and hope.

Lindi recalled the massive transition from African sunshine to cycling through snow and hail. While her daughters have excelled academically, she admitted that the move had tough moments. She noted that her son had struggles with being an expat, leading to a funny moment where he asked to marry a South African one day so he would not have a Dutch wife.

The bittersweet gift of two worlds

Beyond the kids, Facebook user Lindi-Mae Humphreys praised her unbreakable marriage and their life in their Rotterdam home. She expressed gratitude for the safety and working systems in the Netherlands. Although she felt sadness over lost friendship due to the distance, she noted that the journey had changed her family for the better.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA loves the woman’s penmanship

The post gained massive views and comments from social media users who were moved by Lindi’s words. Many viewers praised her writing and said they looked forward to more posts. Friends shared how proud they were of the family's achievements and mentioned that they missed them.

The family update also touched on the children's success in the Dutch education system. Image: Lindi-Mae Humphreys

Source: Facebook

User @Carly Fields commented:

"Four years? How? Loved reading this, you guys are living what so many families can only dream of! Keep doing it for us, for them, for yourselves! I miss our runs and your potty mouth, my beautiful friend!"

User @Wayne Blochlinger said:

"Awesome, Linds, we miss you guys."

User @Gillian Oreilly shared:

"Beautifully said. I love how you put every detail into words ❤️. Enjoy every moment. Leaving behind your family and what is familiar is not easy, but you're all doing amazingly 😍. That's every family's dream 💖. I'm so inspired because you did it 💟."

User @Jackie Hartel Harris added:

"Absolutely the right decision."

User @Kady Van Der Walt said:

"Fortune clearly favours the brave! Congrats, the Humphreys ❤️

User @Gail Randle Terblanche commented:

"We miss and love you guys so much, today and every day, and we are so extremely proud of what you have all achieved in this short space of time. 💕🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about living abroad

A report highlighting an international country as the top global destination for work-life balance sparked a conversation about the high number of South Africans moving there.

A humorous South African woman in the UK caused a stir online after confronting restaurant employees for bad-tasting food, which she ate and finished before walking out without paying.

A local woman impressed many after showing off her successful shipping company in China, which she started after her partner told her she couldn't register one as a foreigner.

Source: Briefly News