“You Are Incredible”: Domestic Worker Celebrates Successful Launch of First Cookbook, SA Wowed
- A Johannesburg domestic worker has captured the internet’s heart after her small rusk business exploded into a global sensation
- The creator shared an Instagram video on January 9 2026, celebrating the launch of her cookbook and a surge in international orders
- Social media users rallied around the baker, praising her resilience and golden touch in the kitchen, with others wishing to place cookbook orders
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Nelia Ngulube, affectionately known as Yaya, has officially transitioned from a beloved nanny to a celebrated entrepreneur and author.
The baker shared a clip on her Instagram account @yaya_rusks, celebrating a dream she never imagined would come true, touching the hearts of many social media users.
In the heartwarming video, Yaya is seen rejoicing at the successful launch of her new cookbook. The clip captures her disbelief and joy as she reveals that the book has attracted thousands of orders from both local fans and customers across the globe.
From a nanny to an author
In her caption, Instagram user @yaya_rusks admitted that she never imagined her dream would manifest on such a massive scale, and thanked her followers for making it a reality.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
A legacy of Resilience and flavour
With 16 years of experience in domestic work, Nelia Ngulube launched Yaya's Rusks, transforming her passion for baking into a thriving small business. Her journey from the kitchen to entrepreneurship was fuelled by a clever social media strategy, thanks to her employer. Recognising her incredible impact and inspiring story of perseverance, Nelia was honoured as part of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2025.
Watch the Instagram reel below:
SA celebrates Yaya’s cookbook venture
The post gained traction, drawing many comments from an inspired online community. Many viewers congratulate Yaya, with some noting that her success was a result of her decade-long dedication to her craft. Some asked for ordering links, eager to get a taste of the rusks that have taken the internet by storm. One user shared her success story after buying the book, mentioning that she had just baked Yaya’s Victoria sponge cake and found it to be wonderful.
User @sharon_shirley123 said:
"So happy for you. You are an incredible lady with so much talent 🩷."
User @leanneberit commented:
"I bought your digital book today, Yaya 😍. It's absolutely wonderful and filled with much-loved family favourites. I have just made your Victoria sponge ❤️. Thank you for your wonderful posts!"
User @yolande.greyling.9 shared:
"Please send me the link."
User @puzzlebookswithlove added:
"This is just absolutely brilliant."
User @kassie157 commented:
"I'm coming in June to September, yummy 😋 ."
User @kwizinn_zen said:
"👏 Congratulations Yaya 🙌."
3 Brief news articles about domestic workers
- A hilarious video surfaced online showing a domestic worker taking a break from cleaning to focus solely on the baby and ordering her employer to do the chaos.
- South African domestic workers are scheduled for a minimum wage increase in 2026, pushing the legal hourly rate above R30 and the monthly salary to R5.8K.
- A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, sharing a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za