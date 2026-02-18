Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“You Are Incredible”: Domestic Worker Celebrates Successful Launch of First Cookbook, SA Wowed
"You Are Incredible": Domestic Worker Celebrates Successful Launch of First Cookbook, SA Wowed

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A Johannesburg domestic worker has captured the internet’s heart after her small rusk business exploded into a global sensation
  • The creator shared an Instagram video on January 9 2026, celebrating the launch of her cookbook and a surge in international orders
  • Social media users rallied around the baker, praising her resilience and golden touch in the kitchen, with others wishing to place cookbook orders

Her supporters from Mzansi to London rallied to support the rusk queen and her growing empire
Local domestic worker Yaya shared her reaction to her cookbook becoming a global best-seller overnight. Image: Yaya's Rusks
Source: Facebook

Nelia Ngulube, affectionately known as Yaya, has officially transitioned from a beloved nanny to a celebrated entrepreneur and author.

The baker shared a clip on her Instagram account @yaya_rusks, celebrating a dream she never imagined would come true, touching the hearts of many social media users.

In the heartwarming video, Yaya is seen rejoicing at the successful launch of her new cookbook. The clip captures her disbelief and joy as she reveals that the book has attracted thousands of orders from both local fans and customers across the globe.

From a nanny to an author

In her caption, Instagram user @yaya_rusks admitted that she never imagined her dream would manifest on such a massive scale, and thanked her followers for making it a reality.

A legacy of Resilience and flavour

With 16 years of experience in domestic work, Nelia Ngulube launched Yaya's Rusks, transforming her passion for baking into a thriving small business. Her journey from the kitchen to entrepreneurship was fuelled by a clever social media strategy, thanks to her employer. Recognising her incredible impact and inspiring story of perseverance, Nelia was honoured as part of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2025.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA celebrates Yaya’s cookbook venture

The post gained traction, drawing many comments from an inspired online community. Many viewers congratulate Yaya, with some noting that her success was a result of her decade-long dedication to her craft. Some asked for ordering links, eager to get a taste of the rusks that have taken the internet by storm. One user shared her success story after buying the book, mentioning that she had just baked Yaya’s Victoria sponge cake and found it to be wonderful.

Her video showed the incredible community support that helped turn her baking passion into a career
Yaya’s journey from domestic worker to entrepreneur is an inspiration to many viewers. Image: Yaya’s Rusks
Source: Facebook

User @sharon_shirley123 said:

"So happy for you. You are an incredible lady with so much talent 🩷."

User @leanneberit commented:

"I bought your digital book today, Yaya 😍. It's absolutely wonderful and filled with much-loved family favourites. I have just made your Victoria sponge ❤️. Thank you for your wonderful posts!"

User @yolande.greyling.9 shared:

"Please send me the link."

User @puzzlebookswithlove added:

"This is just absolutely brilliant."

User @kassie157 commented:

"I'm coming in June to September, yummy 😋 ."

User @kwizinn_zen said:

"👏 Congratulations Yaya 🙌."

Source: Briefly News

