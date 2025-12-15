Proposed Pay for Domestic Workers in 2026, if Approved by the Department of Employment and Labour
- South African domestic workers are scheduled for a minimum wage increase in 2026, pushing the legal hourly rate above R30
- The impending hike follows a recommendation from the National Minimum Wage Commission, linking the pay rise to the forecasted rate of inflation
- The current data shows that many workers in the sector are still earning wages significantly lower than the legally required minimum
South African households may soon face a notable increase in the legal minimum salary required to pay their domestic workers.
This change follows a proposal from the National Minimum Wage Commission and is set to take effect on March 1, 2026, if approved by the Department of Employment and Labour, impacting employee contracts across the country.
The proposed adjustment is based on a calculation using the expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus an additional 1.5%. A published report by BusinessTech states that experts estimate this formula will lead to a total increase of about 5%, meaning the hourly rate will jump from R28.79 to roughly R30.23. For an employee working 160 hours monthly, this translates to a new minimum salary of approximately R4,840, a change of about R240 that employers must accommodate
The legal amount is not the actual amount
Despite the government's efforts to safeguard low-income workers through minimum wage laws, official figures paint a worrying picture. Data collected by Stats SA indicates that the average salary for domestic workers stands at R2,350 per month, which remains nearly 50% below the current required minimum salary of R4,606.
