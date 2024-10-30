A nanny who loves sharing content with her boss's son left the online community in stitches after sharing a video with her employer's toddler

The lady was teaching the little boy ways to eat a snack loved in the African continent and abroad

Social media users did not hesitate to share their amusement in the comment section, sharing how much they love the pair's videos

A funny helper famous for sharing videos with a toddler named Blake left many social media users laughing after posting a video of eating a collagen-rich African cuisine.

The lady shared the clip on her TikTok page under the user handle @mamkhomanzigraceb and received 353K views, 20K likes and almost 900 comments from entertained people.

The fun chicken feet-eating lesson

In the video, the hilarious nanny sits beside Blakey, looking at her plate with pap, chicken feet, and gravy. She tells the boy about the snack's nutritious benefits before giving him a tutorial.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps beg for more content from the duo

Social media users loved the video and wished to see more of Blakey and Laiza's content. Some praised the lady for loving the toddler wholeheartedly and for teaching him African foods, while others wanted to have nannies like her.

User @Eve said:

"This what you call a Rainbow Nation. Bless you both."

User @MEL added:

"Yay, I love this🥰. Please teach him your home language also. so he grows up bilingual 🥰, their brains are sponges at this age. I can see that you are so loving towards him."

User @Traceylee2710 said:

"They are definitely my new favourite duo 🥰."

User @Vasie Moodley commented:

"I want a nanny like you for my grandkids 🥰😂."

User @charmaboy shared:

"Yoh, this lady is amazing and I like her boss the way they gave her freedom towards their child. What a great BOND they have together."

User @Koenasaved commented:

"No dull moment in that house Blakey is exploring African cuisine at a young age."

