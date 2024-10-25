Clients at a Mzansi beauty spa got the surprise of their lives when they were served chicken feet during their treatments

The ladies expected bubbly and fancy snacks, but the staff decided to pull the hilarious prank that was posted on TikTok

The footage got thousands of views on the platform and SA peeps can't get enough of the women's reaction

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

A food prank left South Africans in stitches. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @missmowh3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The best laughs come from the most unexpected moments. Two SA ladies got pranked while enjoying their treatments at a spa.

Women offered unexpected meal

The women who were relaxing and soaking their feet were expecting some bubbly and snacks to go with their pampering. However, they were served good old Mzansi treats: chicken feet, magwinya, and milk meal.

Prank video shared on TikTok

You could see the initial surprise in their eyes when the plates arrived in a TikTok video posted by @missmowh3. The best part? The ladies didn’t freak out. One even said she was curious enough to give the meal a try.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Passed the vibe check

Mzansi was all in for the prank, with many viewers loving the clients’ chilled reactions. They appreciated how the ladies passed the vibe check with flying colours.

See some comments below:

@RomeoZongo said:

"You pranked the wrong ones, they try everything. 🤣🤣"

@HectorDoans commented:

"Knowing me? I'll have no questions and munch that combo. 🥺"

@Umphosoul wrote:

"But they are so humble hey, um short of words. 🥺"

@Vivian stated:

"Oh my goodness, they love it. 💕"

@Catalëÿa mentioned:

"The type of clients must be located in every business. What a beautiful country we are, shem. 😂😂😂"

@boldbold9280 posted:

"Don't play with South Africans, they know their food. 😄😄"

@FelicityS added:

"Prank gone wrong then cause they loved it. 😅😅"

@AfricanPrincess typed:

"These are real SAns. ♥️♥️♥️🤣🤣🤣"

Woman's pregnancy prank on parents

In another article, Briefly News reported that a literal definition of a prank gone wrong, one woman’s attempt to fool her parents about a fake pregnancy has taken the internet by storm, leaving South Africans laughing out loud.

The story, which a friend shared as her most embarrassing moment, has gone viral for its unexpected and hilarious twist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News