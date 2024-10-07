“Give Him Some Land”: SA Enjoys Video of Oom Dancing to Infectious Song

A local TikTok user shared a video on the app showing an older white man dancing to a song

Music has a unique way of connecting people from all walks of life, creating moments of joy and unity and even bridging gaps between strangers with its universal language.

A man recently shared the moment an older white man joyfully danced on a cafe's steps as he passed.

Enjoying the music

Using the handle @likholakostar, a TikTok user uploaded a video to his account showing a white man dancing to a song that had an infectious beat.

With a cigarette in his mouth, the man raised his arms, bopped to the beat and gave the driver a thumbs-up before the clip ended.

Watch the interesting video below:

Mzansi social media users love oom's vibe

Hundreds of online users could not help but express joy at the man's dancing and crack a few jokes in the comment section. Others shared that they felt the video showed a united South Africa, which warmed their hearts to the fullest.

After seeing the video, @mafuze_zethe noted:

"He passed the vibe check."

@lebohang_skykid laughed and said:

"Give him some land."

@99shaunesejnr wrote in the comments:

"No DNA, just RSA."

@iam_olorato told the online community:

"Now, this is the type of oom you remember forever."

@faceless.r loved the video and wrote:

"Now that’s what we call humans. Not white or black. Just humans."

@tamariskchi commented on the older man's dancing, saying:

"It's the rhythm for me."

White man's rhythm surprises Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who spotted an older white gentleman rhythmically dancing at groove in Haartbeespoort in the North West.

Members of the online community reacted to the viral video with positivity, loving that the man was living life like there was no tomorrow.

