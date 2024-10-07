A man on TikTok posted a video of a Lamborghini passing by a group of people in Camps Bay, Cape Town

While some people looked at the supercar in awe, one man approached the vehicle to touch and kiss it

The man's actions split social media users in the comment section, with many finding what he did unnecessary

Online users had mixed reactions about people's response to a Lamborghini. Images: @ruankotze8

Source: TikTok

It's not every day that people witness a supercar like a Lamborghini cruising down the street. However, when people in Cape Town spotted the flashy vehicle, their reaction stirred mixed feelings from online users.

People react to Lamborghini

TikTok user Ruan Kotze uploaded a video on his account (@ruankotze8) showing app users how people in Camps Bay, Cape Town, responded to the Lamborghini passing by.

While some young ladies ran towards the car in excitement, one man stopped in front of it, went down on his knees, and touched and kissed the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi has jumbled views

While a few people online enjoyed the reactions the people had towards the car, others thought it was inappropriate and unnecessary.

@startupthev asked the online community:

"Am I the only one that shouted, 'Don't touch the car?' Like, hau."

@moxie618 jokingly shared:

"Once the calendar reaches September, it’s already Dezemba in South Ah."

@cindypops89 laughed at the video, writing:

"We are a really special breed in SA."

@patron_liam said in the comments:

"I hate the fact that bro felt the need to touch the car."

@amberqueen.t disagreed with the man's behaviour:

"This is why we can't have nice things."

@billo1115 told app users:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice."

@niceguy_009 laughed at people online and said:

"I can easily imagine some people's anger right now."

@fabianhdw added in the comment section:

"Totally unnecessary! Have your fun, but don't block the traffic."

Prophet's supercar gets SA talking

In another article, Briefly News reported about a man who shared a video of a sleek, black supercar driving into a garage.

The luxury vehicle was believed to belong to a prophet, which caused many people in the post's comments to react with scepticism, humour, and amazement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News