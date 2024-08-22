A local prophet's high-end supercar spotted at a garage has stirred up curiosity and speculation across South Africa

The viral video, shared by @thandoskollo4, has prompted widespread online discussion about the source of the prophet’s wealth

Social media reactions range from scepticism and humour to amazement over the luxury vehicle

Seeing a high-end supercar belonging to a local prophet has ignited curiosity and speculation across social media.

Source: TikTok

Following the recent sighting of a local prophet's high-end supercar at a local garage, South Africa is buzzing with curiosity and speculation.

The incident, captured and shared on social media by user @thandoskollo4, has sparked widespread discussion and questioning about the prophet’s financial sources.

The video, which has since gone viral, was accompanied by the comment, “Some of us are just spectators in this life,” adding fuel to the fire of online speculation.

Mzansi was amazed by the luxury cars

The video, shared by @thandoskollo4, has sparked discussions and reactions online, with many questioning the prophet’s financial background and admiring the opulent vehicles, including a Land Rover.

The sighting on the video has led to a flurry of social media reactions:

@PatButhelezee took to Twitter, commenting:

“Mara niyabona lenyoka ayihluphi Ned yithi amagwala.” [Look at this snake thing; it's not bothering anyone, just that we are cowards.]

@Ntandokaziiii1 suggesting that the sighting of the supercar was meant to flaunt the prophet’s wealth, drawing attention and perhaps criticism:

“Uthe thingiyo geza abantu amehlo lapha eGarage.” [He said he wants to give people a show at the local garage.]

The reactions continued with @Zinhle omunhle expressing:

“Muhle Batman kodwa 🤔 ngathi kzophuma inyoka mase mnyama kanjeee😏😭” [What a beautiful Batman car though! But a snake might come out if it’s this dark car.]

@Zintle Makala humorously added:

“Thatha lento aynabunhozi kuyaphileka😭😭🔥😂” [Take the snake, it’s harmless, and you're going to survive.]

@SneGee shared:

"Ukuzwe ngomuntu kuthiwa make kwafika yena Kuma kwasan😁” [Ever heard about a person who arrives at their destination and everything just stops.]

@Makh⭕baWodumo_⭕fficial chimed in with:

“Thatha lento kyaphileka nayo futhi aynabungozi 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣” [Take the snake, it’s harmless and also not dangerous.]

