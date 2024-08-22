A viral video shows a content creator pranking a man on an escalator by pretending to communicate with invisible Tokoloshes

The prank caused the man to sprint back up in a panic

The prank, widely shared on social media, left viewers in stitches, with many commenting on the man's dramatic reaction

A viral prank video features @hit_za scaring a mall-goer with a fake Tokoloshe, causing him to run up the escalator frantically. Images: @hit_za.

Source: TikTok

A recent viral video captured the comical moment when a man was pranked on an escalator by famous South African content creator @hit_za, known for his infamous Tokoloshe pranks.

The prank, which took place at a mall, involved @hit_za pretending to communicate with invisible Tokoloshes, South African mythical creatures known for their mischievous behaviour.

As the man descended on the escalator, he was startled by the unusual antics and quickly reversed course, sprinting back up the escalator in sheer panic.

Mzansi laughs at the man's reaction

The video, filled with laughter and surprise, quickly garnered attention online, with viewers unable to hold back their amusement at the man’s dramatic reaction to the tokoloshe prank:

The prank video shared widely across social media platforms, has once again highlighted @hit_za's knack for creating content that entertains and surprises his audience.

Social media users had a field day reacting to the video:

@nompilo commented:

"Isono kodwa😂" [It's a sin, but I can't stop laughing.]

@JM Jm also noted:

"Mina ngyamangala amadoda amagwala shem uze ucishe ulimale phooo😂😂😂😂😂" [I'm amazed at how men are such cowards, he nearly hurt himself running away.]

@sboniso937 jokingly said the man ran for his life and almost died:

"😂😂😂😂 cishe wafa umjita." [The gent almost died running for his life.]

@Syamthanda_05 echoed the same sentiments and said the pranks would kill everyone:

"This is what will kill us, dying of laughter 🤣🤣💔"

@Mpoome jokingly noted she laughed out loud :

"Uyabona suwenzeni manje😂😂😂 ngahleka kakhulu emcwabeni kushumayelwa😂😂" [You see what you've done? I laughed so hard I almost disrupted the sermon at a funeral.]

@🌬️mbalenhle💖mbali💖 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂yho ubaba wabantu" [Oh my, poor guy.]

@Nandz Lain mocked the man:

"😂😂😂😂😂Yindoda kabani le ibaleka kanje?" [Whose man is this, running away like that?]

@Dimphooooo also said:

"Yoh, this country 😭😭😭"

Source: Briefly News