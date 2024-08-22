A hilarious prank called the "Granny Prank" is currently trending on TikTok, and Mzansi is loving it

A man dresses up as an old woman with a walking stick who roams the streets during day and night to scare off any fellow roamers

Social media users love the prank so much that they rewatch clips that film the amusing reactions of the victims

A trending creepy prank on TikTok floored Mzansi. Image: @Illya_Vinogradov

Source: TikTok

Social media users shared their liking of the video in the comments section of a viral clip.

A young man disguises himself in old granny clothing and uses a walking stick to polish up the role. The prank is funny and creepy because the man in disguise looks like a witch roaming the streets at night.

A cautious victim also thought that he was being approached by a witch who had the intention of robbing him, so he kept on cussing at it and reached out to pick up a brick to scare the witch away.

The pranksters shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Creepy Encounter: Beware of African Granny's Prank!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to creepy granny prank

Social media users were floored by the creepy prank and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@its_urboy_Captain notice a pattern:

"We trust bricks in South Africa."

@Prudence stated that:

"In South Africa, prank at your own risk."

@_gugu_nkosie was floored:

"He definitely thought he was being robbed."

@Nash#OG1 could not get enough:

"If you watched it more then 5 times let's gather here."

@Treyz has lost respect for grannies:

"I'm no longer helping grannies."

Pedestrians chased by ghosts at night floor Mzansi

