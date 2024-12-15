Orlando Pirates Star Is Upset After Consecutive Draws in CAF Champions League
- Striker Evidence Makgopa was disappointed after Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 with Stade d'Abdijan on Saturday, 14 December 2024
- Mokgopa felt the side should have won the match after failing to add to his penalty late in the first half after having several chances
- Pirates fans offered support to Makgopa on social media, while others were upset that the striker missed several chances to score
Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa said Orlando Pirates should have secured three points against Stade d'Abdjian but could only manage a 1-1 draw.
During the CAF Champions League encounter on Saturday, 14 December 2024, Makgopa felt the Soweto giants should have converted their 15 shots into more goals.
Makgopa, linked with an overseas move, scored a late penalty in the first half, but the Soweto side failed to secure the victory as the Ivorians equalised in the second half.
Evidence Makgopa was unhappy with Orlando Pirates' result
Makgopa speaks about Pirates' chances in the tweet below:
According to iDiski Times, Makgopa was unhappy with the side's performance and felt they deserved more than a draw against the Ivorians.
Makgopa said:
"We let ourselves down today. We were supposed to finish clear chances that we had today."
Makgopa's performance divides fans
Pirates' fans reacted on social media to say Makgopa needs to be punished for missing chances, while others offered the striker support:
Sylvia Walker backs Makgopa:
"It's okay. Stade was not better than us. We missed a lot of chances, but I'm sure we'll deal with them accordingly at home. Don't beat yourself up; fix the mistakes you made there."
Mhlonishwa Ndlovu is disappointed:
"He must be banned from football; what he did was a crime. Two clear-cut chances, and he became so casual."
Gatsheni Mandla Brighton said Makgopa failed:
"It was easier to score than miss, but he decided to do the difficult one."
Happy Khanyago is not a fan:
"Guys, Makgopa is a defender, not a striker. Riveiro is playing him in the wrong position."
SK Dagama offered support:
"We played very well yesterday. I like him, and I understand every player misses chances. Even Haaland does."
