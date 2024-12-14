CAFCL: Orlando Pirates Survive Late Scare As They Drop Points in Abidjan

Orlando Pirates have dropped points again in the CAF Champions League as they drew 1-1 against Stade d'Abidjan at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

The Buccaneers missed the chance to go three points clear of Al Ahly in Group C but are currently at the top with five points.

South African international Evidence Makgopa put the Soweto giants ahead in the game, but a second-half goal from Ousmane Meite gave the home side a deserved draw on Saturday evening.

Pirates drop points against Stade d’Abidjan

Pirates took the lead with the last kick in the first half after Makgopa scored from the penalty spot to give the Bucs a 1-0 lead before the break.

The South African striker missed two glorious opportunities that could have extended the Sea Robbers' lead in the second half.

Seven minutes before the hour mark, Stade d'Abidjan levelled the scoreline after Meite headed the ball past Sipho Chaine.

Makgopa had another chance to restore the Pirates' lead, but the home side goalkeeper saved his effort.

The Bucs survived a late scare as Stade d'Abidjan were close to scoring from the last kick of the game, but their effort was put wide.

