Soweto club Orlando Pirates are determined to win silverware this season and will treat every match like a final

The PSL giants will face Ivorian side Stade d'Abidjan on Saturday, 14 December 2024, in the third round of the CAF Champions League group stage

Pirates supporters expressed confidence in their club on social media, saying Riveiro is the right man to bring glory to the Soweto side

Orlando Pirates are determined to approach every match like a final as they prepare for the third round of the CAF Champions League group stages.

The Soweto club is second in their group after one win and a draw, while they will face bottom side Stade d'Abidjan on Saturday, 14 December 2024.

PSL giants Orlando Pirates are determined to earn their second victory of their CAF Champions League campaign. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

After two matches, Pirates have done well in their tough group after beating CR Belouizdad and drawing 0- 0 with defending champions Al Ahly.

Orlando Pirates eye second victory in CAF Champions League

Pirates have decisions to make ahead of their next match, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club will not take d'Abidjan lightly despite the Ivorian's two consecutive defeats.

The source said:

"The intention at Pirates is to be a threat on all fronts this season, and that goes for every competition, including the CAF Champions League. At the end of the day, coach [Riveiro] wants to walk away from matches, knowing that the players left it all on the field. There are no easy games in football, and the Champions League is a collection of the best sides in Africa, so nothing will be taken for granted."

Fans back Riveiro

Pirates' supporters said on social media that they were proud of Riveiro and backed the Spaniard to avoid the same fate of former Mamelodi Sundowns rival Manqoba Mngqithi, who was sacked.

Makholwa Madwara says Riveiro is proving doubters wrong:

"After all that's been said and done, the 'plumber' remains the last man standing."

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton trusts Riveiro:

"I trust you, coach. You will get the job done."

Jacob Mohlomi is a fan:

"The only coach who focuses on his team, not other coaches or players. Big up to our own Jose Riveiro."

Gcinumuzi Bucibo is confident:

"Three points in the bag. Coach, we believe."

Wonder Mlunguoneway The-Duke is negative:

"There's no way Pirates can win the Champions League."

Orlando Pirates offer a new deal to talented midfielder

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have offered Kabelo Dlamini a new contract after impressive displays at the Soweto club.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for Jose Riveiro's side and has been offered a new deal that will expire after June 2028.

Source: Briefly News