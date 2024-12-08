Jose Riveiro has stated the mistake Orlando Pirates made during their goalless draw against CAF Champions League defending champions Al Ahly on Saturday, December 7, 2024

The Spanish mentor and the Egyptian giants coach Marcel Koller showcased their tactical prowess in the tie at the Orlando Stadium

The former Celta Vigo youth manager also showered praises on Orlando Pirates players despite failing to beat the Red Devils in front of their fans

Spanish manager Jose Riveiro has explained the mistake Orlando Pirates made against Al Ahly in their group game in the CAF Champions League on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier Soccer League side and the African giants played a goalless draw at the Orlando Stadium.

It was a tactical fight between the Spanish mentor and the Red Devils manager Marcel Koller at the eSgodini.

Riveiro reacts to Pirates' goalless draw against Al Ahly

According to iDiskiTimes, in an interview with SABC Sport, Riveiro reacted to his Pirates' goalless draw against the defending champions.

The former Inter Turku manager claimed his team performed well against a top side like the Egyptian giants.

He claimed the only mistake his team made was creating a little bit in Al Ahly's box, and they needed to capitalise on the chance they created.

"Outstanding performance of Orlando Pirates from the beginning to the end against top opponents," the Sea Robbers manager said after the match.

"Al Ahly have much experience and know how to minimise their suffering. Any opponent with our performance would struggle against us, and they managed to keep it tight.

"I think that's the only part we missed today to creating a little bit more in the last third, knowing that with these types of teams, you gonna have one opportunity to capitalise."

Riveiro ended by praising Orlando Pirates players for taking the game to Al Ahly. The Red Devils continue to look for their first win against a PSL side in South Africa.

"But I'm so proud of the whole squad, even those who couldn't make it into the 20; they helped us a lot this week to prepare for this game. One more point we keep going," he added.

Riveiro explains why Maswanganyi missed Pirates vs Al Ahly clash

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Riveiro states the reason behind Patrick Maswanganyi's absence from the team list against the CAF Champions League defending champions.

The South African international has been in top form for the Sea Robbers in all competitions this campaign.

