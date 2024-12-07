CAFCL: Riveiro Explains Why Patrick Maswanganyi Missed Pirates vs Al Ahly Tie

Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro shared the reason for Patrick Maswanganyi's absence in the Buccaneers goalless draw against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier Soccer League giants welcomed the Champions League defending champions to Orlando Stadium but failed to take advantage of their home advantage.

The major highlight of the match was the absence of the Bafana Bafana star from the Sea Robbers squad list for the game.

Riveiro speaks on Maswanganyi's absence against Al Ahly

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Riveiro failed to give a precise reason behind Maswanganyi's absence from the team against the Red Devils.

The South African international has been one of Pirates' best players since the start of the season but, surprisingly, was not available for selection this weekend.

"He was unavailable for selection today," the Spanish tactician said.

"Like I said, I don't feel I have the right to speak about somebody's health, maybe mine. But he was not available to be selected for the 20.

"I don't think we have any reason to – I don't know how to say it without any headline – sorry, but after this performance, to sit here and talk about one player who didn't play, it's a little bit disappointing for me."

Source: Briefly News