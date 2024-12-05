With the January transfer window looming, Orlando Pirates has been linked with several stars, including Muzomuhle Khanyi, who plays for Hungry Lions in the NFD

The 25-year-old striker has been in fine form this season after scoring nine goals in the division below the PSL, and Pirates has been keeping an eye on the attacker

Local football fans backed Khanyi on social media, saying the striker is ready to play in Mzansi's top-flight division

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are keen to expand their attacking options and have reportedly shown interest in two strikers ahead of the January transfer window.

Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Lungelo Nguse and NFD top-scorer Muzomuhle Khanyi have emerged as targets for Pirates, who are looking to strengthen their squad at all positions.

NFD striker Muzomuhle Khanyi and PSL striker Lungelo Nguse could join Orlando Pirates in January 2025. Image: Euro_khanyi and lungelonguse/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Pirates have been linked to several players ahead of the transfer window and face competition from PSL rivals for Nguse and are watching Khanyi, who has scored nine goals this season.

Orlando Pirates wants a reliable goal scorer

Pirates have been watching Khanyi, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club is determined to build a strong squad, which includes bringing new talent and retaining stars such as Thabiso Monyane.

The source said:

"There have been a lot of rumours involving Pirates recently, and the only thing that can be said is that the club is looking to build a strong squad. The coach wants options in every position, and that includes striker. [Muzomuhle] Khanyi is a guy the club has been looking at for some time, and he has been in good form, but we will wait and see what happens."

Fans are impressed with Khanyi

Local football fans said on social media that they were impressed with Khanyi and believed the player could jump from NFD to the PSL.

Mduduzi Mpila says Khanyi has a chance:

"Under the microscopic eye of the Spanish Guitar."

Innocent Nyiko Mabunda backs Pirates' search:

"We definitely need a striker."

Mcosi Moger backs Nguse:

"Nguse is good."

Sithembakuye Ka Kukhanya Madondo amdires Khanyi:

"Betway Premiership is calling his name, so let's hope he will live up to his expectations."

Justice Lekubu suggested another team for Khanyi:

"SuperSport United, here is the player."

Source: Briefly News