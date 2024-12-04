Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Lungelo Nguse is a target for several PSL clubs ahead of the January transfer window

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have reportedly joined rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC in the race for the 25-year-old striker

Local football fans praised Nguse on social media, while others said clubs should consider other attacking options

Orlando Pirates has joined the list of clubs interested in Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Lungelo Nguse ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old striker emerged as a Pirates target after Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC expressed interest in him.

Lungelo Nguse could leave Lamontville Golden Arrows for a top PSL club in January 2025. Image: lungelonguse.

Pirates are determined to build a strong squad in the transfer window and are set to battle Soweto rivals for several stars, such as Nguse, Asanele Velebayi, and Thabang Matuludi.

Lungelo Nguse could be set for a big-money move

Nguse could move in January 2025, according to the tweet below:

According to a source at The Citizen, Nguse has received interest from several clubs, and Arrows expects clubs such as Chiefs, Pirates, and Stellies to make bids in January.

The source said:

“SuperSport United looked at him, but they have since signed (Samir) Nurković and (Tashreeq) Morris because they were available even outside the transfer window as free agents. Don’t be surprised to see Nguse make a big move if Arrows get a big offer for him.”

Fans have doubts

Local football fans praised Nguse on social media, while some doubted the player’s ability after he scored five goals in the PSL last season.

Silence Mazibuko noticed a pattern:

“Chiefs enquire about Nguse Pirates want him. Put an offer for Appolis; they now want him. Ask about Matuludi; they think he will be a great acquisition for them. Put in an offer for Basadien; they want him as well.”

Mohau Mofokeng says Nguese must stay at Arrows:

“That will be the end of his career.”

Sämkëlë Nzämä wants another target:

“No, we are tired of these upcoming stars; we want Mayele.”

Phalantwa Mina is a fan:

“He is a good striker, but he has to work on his finishing, but all in all, one for the future. I love an impactful and forceful striker.”

Londi Shezi has doubts:

“What’s special about him?”

