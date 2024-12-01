Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ next epic battle could happen in the boardrooms as both sides go head-to-head for the services of top talent in January 2025

Both sides have been linked with several stars in the next window, and there have been a few stars that appeared on both of their wishlists

Briefly News has examined some of the stars that have linked with both clubs ahead of the transfer window and the likelihood that the players will be moving to Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be looking to improve their squads in the January transfer window, and a few players have appeared as targets for both clubs.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has been looking to improve Chiefs’ attacking options, while Jose Riveiro is keen on building a strong Pirates squad with quality options in all positions.

Nasreddine Nabi and Jose Riveiro will battle for top PSL stars in the January transfer window. Image: Kaizerchiefs and orlandopirates/Twitter.

Briefly News has examined some of the stars that have been named as targets for both clubs ahead of a potential transfer tug-of-war between the two sides in January 2025

Oswin Appollis

Appollis speaks about his future in the tweet below:

The Polokwane City star is a sought-after transfer target after attracting interest from the Soweto giants, Mamelodi Sundowns and overseas clubs.

Polokwane is determined to keep its prized asset and will demand a fee close to R20 million for the 23-year-old winger, with the likelihood that he will move overseas to develop his game.

Asanele Velebayi

Asanele Velebayi has been a longstanding target for Chiefs, and now Pirates has emerged as a potential suitor for the Cape Town Spurs star.

Despite being highly rated, Velebayi should be seen as an alternative option for Appollis, and Pirates has stated a willingness to meet Spurs’ valuation for the player.

Thabang Matuludi

Defender Thabang Matuludi has ambitions of playing for Bafana Bafana, and playing for a PSL giant could ensure his inclusion in Hugo Broos’ side.

Indications are that the talented defender will move in January and Chiefs might be the best place for the 25-year-old.

Thabo Moloisane

Stellenbosch FC star Thabo Moloisane has been the unsung hero for the free-flowing side and has been named in Bafana Bafana’s provisional squads.

The Winelands side is determined to keep its star players, and it seems unlikely that the club will sell any players after selling star players at the start of the season.

