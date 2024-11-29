Defender Deano van Rooyen said his cousin and PSL rival Ashley du Preez advised him to leave Stellenbosch FC for Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2024/2025 season

The former Stellies skipper has fit in well at Pirates, playing every minute till he picked up a hamstring injury

Bucs' supporters thanked Du Preez on social media for encouraging Van Rooyen to join their beloved club

Wingback Deano van Rooyen said his cousin and PSL rival Ashley du Preez played a big part in his decision to join Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

The former Stellies skipper said he had always dreamed of playing for Pirates but needed advice from Kaizer Chiefs striker Du Preez before leaving Cape Town.

Van Rooyen has been a vital Bucs player since his arrival after playing every minute for the PSL giants before he picked up a hamstring injury which kept him on the sidelines till now.

Deano van Rooyen needed advice from Ashley du Preez

According to Soccer Laduma, Van Rooyen said he is happy at Pirates, and the club is looking to provide him with competition by signing Polokwane City star Thabang Matuludi.

Van Rooyen said:

"I supported Pirates since I was like 8 or 9 years old, and this was a dream come true that I could not turn down. My cousin [Ashley du Preez] told me I can come to Johannesburg to follow my dreams of joining Pirates."

Fans thanked Du Preez

Bucs' supporters thanked Du Preez on social media, believing Van Rooyen was tailor-made to be a Pirates star.

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton thanked Du Preez:

"Thank you to Du Preez. You did a great job boy here, we got a gem."

Mthokozisi Mahlangu notes Du Preez’s role:

“Du Preez is a Chiefs player and a Pirates scout.”

Arthur Kgoloko Zwane says Van Rooyen made a good move:

"He knows that at Bucs, they lift trophies."

Igwe Masabs Sp says Du Preez could be in trouble:

"KC needs a meeting with him."

Sibongakonke Thwala isa fan of Van Rooyen:

“The best!!”

