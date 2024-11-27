Soweto giants Orlando Pirates will look to bring new faces into their squad during the January transfer window after suffering multiple injuries

Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi has emerged as a key defensive target, while the club has also joined the list of clubs interested in his teammate Oswin Appollis

Local football fans praised Matuludi on social media, backing Pirates' pursuit of the the Polokwane star

PSL log leaders Orlando Pirates are interested in two star players from a PSL rival ahead of the January transfer window.

The Soweto giants have added Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi, and his club teammate Oswin Appollis also remains high on their list.

Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi could join Orlando Pirates in January 2025. Image: thabang_matuludi.

Source: Instagram

Right-back Matuludi has been impressive for Polokwane and was a previous target for Stellenbosch FC before the start of the current campaign.

Thabang Matuludi is a target for Orlando Pirates

Pirates are interested in Matuludi, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club will look to bring in new faces, such as Appollis, while Matuludi's arrival could soften the blow of Deano van Rooyen's injury.

The source said:

"Pirates are looking to reinforce their squad, and there is a definite interest in Matuludi, especially after Deano's injury. The team is committed to doing well in multiple competitions this season, and to do that, they will need a strong squad, which means there will be movement during the January transfer window. Injuries have been a concern, and you must note that when those players come back, there needs to be a balance so it will not be a case of just buying anybody to fill the numbers."

Fans back Matuludi to earn a big money move

Local football fans praised Matuludi on social media, saying the player deserves to play for one of the PSL giants.

MJ Motloung is a fan:

"Good player indeed."

Caddy Boy Semano wants Matuludi at Sundowns:

"A player that I wish can wear a yellow kit."

Hlage Cedrick Nkgadima has a wish:

"Hope to be Chiefs."

Dziko Nhongo backs the move:

"Pirates should sign him."

Shane Malale says Polokwane must keep the player:

"Polokwane needs to hold on to him till maybe next season."

Orlando Pirates prospect stars in CAF Champions League victory

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota scored a brace in the PSL side's 2-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League.

The Pirates prospect scored a first-half brace on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, while former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo scored for the Algerian side.

Source: Briefly News