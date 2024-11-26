Defender Khuliso Mudau has caught the attention of another European club following his displays for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns

Mudua has reportedly received interest from German giants Bayern Munich and Championship side Burnley before another English team enquired about him

Local football fans said on social media that Mudau should make the overseas move soon, while many were frustrated by the constant rumours

Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau has reportedly caught the attention of another English side.

The Masandawana star has previously been the target of Bayern Munich and Burnley, while a second English side has enquired about the 29-year-old wingback.

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khuliso Mudau is a target for European clubs. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi criticised the defender during the Carling Knockout Cup final defeat against Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Khuliso Mudau has two English clubs interested in him

Mudau has interest from European clubs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the PSL champions have received enquiries about the Bafana Bafana regular, who reportedly has European options.

The source said:

"Another European team has come out and showed interest in him. Actually, they have inquired about him. Everything is looking good from that club, and it will all depend on what they will offer Sundowns or if Sundowns would want to let him go."

Fans are frustrated by the rumours

Local football fans said on social media that they are frustrated by the constant rumours and that it is time for Mudau to decide where his future lies.

Phalane Chicco Mofokeng is taking note of developments:

"Enquiring about a player means you are interested and willing to pay the price because you enquired about him knowing that he is contracted."

Elvis Baloyi says he heard it all before:

"This is three seasons now that 'one of the biggest teams in Europe are interested in him', but he is still at Sundowns."

Kganki Dwane says Mudau will stay at Sundowns:

"One of these days, Mudau will go to a podcast and tell us about all these failed moves."

UFuleh UMafukufuku UmfokaMafukuzela-The Fulekzin says Sundowns must sell:

"Let him go before it's too late."

Jongi TaFresh Nkohla is frustrated:

"Always interested instead of signing him."

Manqoba Mngqithi praised a Bafana Bafana star

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised defender Khuliso Mudau.

Mngqithi said the player is in a 'class of his own' despite benching the Bafana Bafana player at the start of the current season.

