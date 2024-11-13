European giants are looking at the possibility of signing a South African international from Mamelodi Sundowns in January

The Bafana Bafana defender is one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League so far this season

The Mamelodi Sundowns star has been on the European giants' coach radar since his time in the English Premier League

Mamelodi Sundowns could lose Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau to European giants Bayern Munich in the next transfer window.

The South African international has been one of the best right-backs in Africa due to his performance for both club and country.

The Sundowns defender put up a top-notch performance for South Africa during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Khuliso Mudau fights for the ball with Houssem Tka during the CAF Champions League tie between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance Sportive de Tunis. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

European giants show interest in signing Mudau

According to a report by the South African, European giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Mudau from Mamelodi Sundowns in January.

The Bafana Bafana star has been on Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany's radar since his time with English side Burnley FC.

The Bavarians are at the top of the Bundesliga table as they look to regain the German league title from last season's champions Bayer Leverkusen.

A source told Soccer Laduma that Kompany is a big fan of Mudau and has sent a scout to continue monitoring the Bafana Bafana star at Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Yes, there is interest from Germany. Actually, it's Bayern Munich," the Soccer Laduma stated.

"Their coach Vincent Kompany is a big fan of Sailor (Mudau). He was actually the one who inquired about him while he was still the coach at Burnley FC in England. And now that he has moved to Bayern Munich, he has continued to monitor him."

The source confirmed that there are still no direct talks between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bayern Munich over the possible transfer of Mudau.

