European Giants Reportedly Show Interest in Signing Bafana Star From Sundowns
- European giants are looking at the possibility of signing a South African international from Mamelodi Sundowns in January
- The Bafana Bafana defender is one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League so far this season
- The Mamelodi Sundowns star has been on the European giants' coach radar since his time in the English Premier League
Mamelodi Sundowns could lose Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau to European giants Bayern Munich in the next transfer window.
The South African international has been one of the best right-backs in Africa due to his performance for both club and country.
The Sundowns defender put up a top-notch performance for South Africa during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
European giants show interest in signing Mudau
According to a report by the South African, European giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Mudau from Mamelodi Sundowns in January.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Bafana Bafana star has been on Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany's radar since his time with English side Burnley FC.
The Bavarians are at the top of the Bundesliga table as they look to regain the German league title from last season's champions Bayer Leverkusen.
A source told Soccer Laduma that Kompany is a big fan of Mudau and has sent a scout to continue monitoring the Bafana Bafana star at Mamelodi Sundowns.
"Yes, there is interest from Germany. Actually, it's Bayern Munich," the Soccer Laduma stated.
"Their coach Vincent Kompany is a big fan of Sailor (Mudau). He was actually the one who inquired about him while he was still the coach at Burnley FC in England. And now that he has moved to Bayern Munich, he has continued to monitor him."
The source confirmed that there are still no direct talks between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bayern Munich over the possible transfer of Mudau.
Manqoba Mngqithi admires Kaizer Chiefs players
Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he admires two Kaizer Chiefs players after their quarter-final clash in the Carling Knockout Cup.
Mngqithi praised Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala, saying the youngsters could easily fit into his Sundowns squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.