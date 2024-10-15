Football agent Mike Makaab has hit back at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos over his criticism of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Broos has been vocal about Mngqithi's decision to bench Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau, much to the dismay of Makaab

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, saying Makaab is just looking out for his own interests

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been told to mind his own business by local football agent Mike Makaab.

The agent said Broos' comments about Mamelodi Sundowns' decision to bench Bafana stars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau are 'out of order'.

Makaab said Broos has no business questioning Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi benching the duo and must focus on Bafana's match against Congo on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Mike Makaab has an issue with Hugo Broos

Makaab speaks about Broos in the video below:

According to the Extra Time podcast on Gagasi FM, Makaab said Mngqithi has every right to bench the duo despite their starring role in Bafana's 5-0 victory on Friday, 11 October.

Makaab said:

"I understand that Broos needs his best players available, but for him to make those utterances is out of order. Manqoba will do what he thinks is best, and he's not an island; you've got Steve Komphela, the sporting director, and the club's chairman. These are the people that sit down and make these decisions."

Fans agree with Broos

Local football fans backed Broos on social media, saying Makaab is just defending his client, Mngqithi.

Gaolatlhe Mabe blames Mngqithi:

"Sundowns must hire a new coach finish and klaar. I see danger in the long run."

Isaya Idris Kololo supports Broos:

"Broos is the best. The only Bafana coach to say whatever he likes and still win games."

Konelo Lekhafola agrees with Broos:

"Hugo Broos is right. Makaab only defends Manqoba because you have to protect the hand that feeds you. He is protecting his personal interests. Not the country's interest."

Sonwabile Mzayidume says Makaab is looking out for himself:

"If Makaab were representing both these players, then he would share the same sentiments with coach Hugo, but now he represents Manqoba. That's why he is complaining."

Chriz Alfreds asked a question:

"If Manqoba thinks he has better players than Mudau and Mokoena, then why doesn't he release them to have time at teams that see their importance?"

Bafana Bafana travel to Congo without a star player

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana travelled to Brazzaville without striker Lyle Foster, who was ruled out with a knee injury.

The striker was stretchered off during Bafana's 5-0 victory against Congo on Friday, 11 October 2024, and will be unavailable for the return leg on Tuesday, 15 October.

