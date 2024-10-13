Congo vs South Africa: Preview, H2H, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Congo will hope to revenge their 5-0 loss to South Africa in the return leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Brazzaville on Tuesday

The Red Devils will welcome some of their top players back to the team after they missed out on the first leg due to suspension

Briefly News highlights all you need to know about the second leg clash between Bafana Bafana and the Red Devils in Brazzaville

South Africa will battle Congo for all three points when they face the Red Devils in the return leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Brazzaville.

The Bafana Bafana won the first leg 5-0 when they faced each other at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last Friday.

Hugo Broos' side dominated the match, with Mamelodi Sundowns stars Teboho Mokoena, Buthasi Aubaas, and Iqram Rayners all getting a goal.

Congo are set to welcome South Africa to Brazzaville for the return leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Photo: @bafanabafana.

Congo vs South Africa: All you need to know

Match preview

Bafana Bafana could secure next year's AFCON ticket if they claim all three points against Congo.

Broos' men are favourites going into the return leg, and a qualification ticket could motivate the team to give it their all in the game.

The Red Devils will hope to make their home fans smile in Brazzaville, but their poor record of one win in their last five games could be hard to break against an in-form Bafana Bafana side.

Team news and possible lineups

Congo will welcome Bryan Passi and Fred Dembi back to the team after they missed the first leg in Gqeberha due to suspension.

South Africa have all their players available, and no injury concerns have been mentioned at the time of this writing.

Congo's possible starting lineup: Mafoumbi, Morgan Poaty, Yhoan Andzouana, Ryan Bidounga, Makosso, Otanga, Makouta, Streeker Ndockyt, Prestige Mboungou, Mons Bassouamina, Ibayi

South Africa's possible starting lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Rushwin Dortley, Grant Kekana, Fawaaz Basadien; Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana; Iqraam Rayners

Head-to-head

South Africa made it six wins against Congo with their resounding 5-0 win in the first leg. The home side still has one win over Bafana Bafana since their first meeting in 1992.

Time and where to watch

The match is scheduled for 20.00 at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SABC.

