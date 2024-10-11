Bafana outclassed Congo with a 5-0 victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, 11 October 2024

A brace for Teboho Mokoena, along with goals from Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners, earned Bafana their second victory in the Afcon qualifiers

Local football fans expressed their delight on social media after Bafana produced a five-star performance against Congo

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tehoho Mokoena led the way as Bafana Bafana outclassed Congo 5-0 in their Afcon qualifier on Friday, 11 October 2024.

Mokoena pleased the passionate crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the 13th minute when he expertly put Bafana in the lead with a header from Oswin Appollis' out-swinging corner.

Midfielder amazed fans with his second goal against Congo in a 5-0 victory for Bafana Bafana. Image; Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder, whose selection was criticised, then sent the crowd into a sense of euphoria in the 28th minute with a scorching shot rifled into the net to double the lead.

Fans nearly cost Bafana

Watch Mokoena's stunning goal in the video below:

After Mokoena's stunning second goal, referee Dahane Beida called a stop to the match because two fans ran onto the field to join Bafana's celebrations.

It was the second time a fan had run on the field after another fan interrupted the play after Mokoena's opener, and this time, the match stopped for more than 10 minutes.

Bafana Bafana was ruthless against Congo

Following the interruption, local fans had another reason to celebrate after Bathusi Aubaas converted another corner from Appollis before halftime.

National sports minister Gayton McKenzie would have been displeased by the fan interruption, but he would have left the stadium happy after Bafana had answered his call for improvement.

Bafana is on the right track

In the second half, Bafana continued their dominance, and it was rewarded after Lyle Foster finished off a lovely attacking move, and substitute Iqraam Rayners added a fifth after a mistake.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be pleased with his team's performance as they took a big step towards qualifying for next year's Afcon.

Fans were impressed

Local football fans took to social media to show their love for Bafana Bafana after they matched the passionate crowd support with a stunning performance.

Aey_dear was happy to see Foster score:

"Our boy is finally forgiven."

George73074126 praised Appollis:

"Three goal contribution for Appollis."

MalazaMike37433 was amazed by Mokoena's second:

"Beauty!!!"

Khathu_10 is a confident fan:

"Give us Argentina combined with Portugal. We're dangerous; African teams are scared to play against us."

SalimoAnne was impressed:

"What a game! Amazing"

Ronwen Williams has the support of Mzansi

