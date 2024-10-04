Mokoena, 2 Other Players Who Don’t Deserve to Be on Bafana Bafana’s Squad

Hugo Broos has named the 23-players who will represent South Africa in their next 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo

The Bafana Bafana head coach trimmed his squad after initially releasing a preliminary squad a week ago

Briefly News listed three players who didn't deserve to be on the squad due to their performance in the period of selection

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced his final squad for South Africa's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville during the international break.

The Mzansi men's national team will face the Red Devils in a double-legged tie, with Bafana Bafana playing at home first on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Briefly News outlines the three players who shouldn't have made the Bafana Bafana final list for the clash against Congo and the reason behind it.

South African midfielder Teboho Mokoena made Hugo Broos' 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville. Photo: Visionhaus.

3 Players who don't deserve to be on Bafana's squad

1. Teboho Mokoena

Mokoena is undoubtedly one of the best South African midfielders, but his poor run in September doesn't justify his inclusion on the list.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder missed virtually all of Masandawana's games last month, including their important clash with Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend.

Percy Tau, Monnapule Saleng, and Evidence Makgopa all missed out on the list despite being in good form for their respective clubs.

So why is Mokoena on the list when he didn't feature for Sundowns during the selection period? This is one of the questions Broos needs to answer.

2. Nkosinathi Sibisi

Sibisi has been a regular on Broos' list for the national team. Still, his inclusion lacks merit, with other players gunning to make the Bafana Bafana squad having their efforts denied unjustifiably.

The South African defender is no longer a starter for Orlando Pirates, with Jose Riveiro preferring his compatriot Thabiso Sesane and Olisa Ndah's centre-back pairing.

Sesane made the squad list, but Sibisi's place should've been given to others who merited it with their performances for their respective clubs during the September run of games.

3. Khuliso Mudau

Sundowns should have rejected Mudau's inclusion on the list if they had had the opportunity.

The Brazilians had to rest the South African full-back due to his long run of games with the national team.

The defender also did not play much in September and only made a cameo appearance in Masandawana's 2-1 Betway Premiership win over Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Sydney Mobbie and Thapelo Morena would've covered the right-back position perfectly, and including another midfielder in place, Mudau would've made more sense.

Mokoena spends time with a local politician

Briefly News also reported that Mokoena shared a picture of himself and EFF leader Julius Malema sitting on a couch together.

The Bafana Bafana star has previously shown his support for the politician, and after his last post, he has shown to have a close bond with the EFF’s head honcho.

