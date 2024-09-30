Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Alton Meiring has passed away after he was reportedly being stabbed to death.

The former South African international played for top clubs during his illustrious career in the Premier Soccer League and decided to retire decades ago.

In addition to making two appearances for the Bafana Bafana, the 48-year-old played for Golden Arrows, Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, Jomo Cosmos, and Moroka Swallows while he was still active.

Former South African international Alton Meiring has sadly passed on after he was allegedly stabbed to death. Photo: @SkepeMatsebane.

Source: Twitter

Meiring dies at age 48

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Meiring was working as a youth coach for Lusa Africa but was stabbed to death this weekend.

Lusa Africa released an official statement to confirm the death of the former South African striker on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Coach Alton Meiring," the club confirmed.

"He has been a big supporter of our club and has helped out multiple teams over the last few seasons, from juniors to seniors and even our ladies team. We are so grateful for his knowledge and assistance.

"Please keep his family in your prayers."

Reactions as Meiring dies at 48

Mzansi Netizens express their condolences to Meiring's family and friends on social media after getting to know about the coach's death.

SAFootClassics said:

"I loved Alton. Rest In Peace striker."

bonganidhl4955 wrote:

"RIP and Condolences, what a team Rangers was under Igesund, sad to see all those teams gone, Rangers, Hellenic, Santos, Wits etc. They brought a different dimension to the league."

lufunosjavo reacted:

"Soccer players are lucky to live beyond 50, and I don’t understand what is the problem, may his soul rest in peace."

therealjaphbee commented:

"What happened to Alton ,May his soul rest in peace."

RiazHamed2 shared:

"Cape Town born. What a delightful player to watch. Sad news. Condolences to his family."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News