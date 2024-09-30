Former Sundowns Star Passes Away After Being Reportedly Stabbed to Death
Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Alton Meiring has passed away after he was reportedly being stabbed to death.
The former South African international played for top clubs during his illustrious career in the Premier Soccer League and decided to retire decades ago.
In addition to making two appearances for the Bafana Bafana, the 48-year-old played for Golden Arrows, Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, Jomo Cosmos, and Moroka Swallows while he was still active.
Meiring dies at age 48
According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Meiring was working as a youth coach for Lusa Africa but was stabbed to death this weekend.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Lusa Africa released an official statement to confirm the death of the former South African striker on Sunday, September 29, 2024.
"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Coach Alton Meiring," the club confirmed.
"He has been a big supporter of our club and has helped out multiple teams over the last few seasons, from juniors to seniors and even our ladies team. We are so grateful for his knowledge and assistance.
"Please keep his family in your prayers."
Reactions as Meiring dies at 48
Mzansi Netizens express their condolences to Meiring's family and friends on social media after getting to know about the coach's death.
SAFootClassics said:
"I loved Alton. Rest In Peace striker."
bonganidhl4955 wrote:
"RIP and Condolences, what a team Rangers was under Igesund, sad to see all those teams gone, Rangers, Hellenic, Santos, Wits etc. They brought a different dimension to the league."
lufunosjavo reacted:
"Soccer players are lucky to live beyond 50, and I don’t understand what is the problem, may his soul rest in peace."
therealjaphbee commented:
"What happened to Alton ,May his soul rest in peace."
RiazHamed2 shared:
"Cape Town born. What a delightful player to watch. Sad news. Condolences to his family."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.