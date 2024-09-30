Kwaito icon Siphiwe ‘General GTZ’ Sibisi passed away on 29 September after he underwent major surgery

The family issued a statement stating that he was hospitalised and showing signs of recovery; however, he died

South Africans were saddened by the news and have sent their condolences to his family

The family of iconic Kwaito musician Siphiwe ‘General GTZ’ Sibisi issued a statement announcing his passing on 29 September 2024.

Kwaito singer Siphiwe Sibisi has passed away. Image: @newslivesa, @PhilMphela on X

How did Siphiwe Sibisi die?

According to a statement issued by the family of the former Chiskop group member, he was hospitalised and underwent major surgery. Sibisi was allegedly showing signs of recovery, however, he succumbed.

The Kwaito icon passed away on 29 September, and his death sent shockwaves across X (Twitter.)

“Despite showing some signs of recovery, he took a turn for the worse over the past few days and finally lost his brave battle earlier today.

“We wish to thank all those who loved and supported him during all his years as a prominent and pioneering music entertainer of our beloved South African people. May his beautiful, kind spirit live on through the legacy of his kwaito music.”

Mzansi reacts to Sibisi's death

Netizens on X expressed sadness by the news and have sent their condolences to his family in heartfelt posts.

@zola_hashatsi expressed:

"Mara why.... Dankie General, we had a great run Tshomam. No Mandoza uyazi, thank you for being generous with your talents nama bhek bhek wakho, we partied like we were 16 and yes we were. Rest in Power my King . I love you until, until."

@PhilaMadlingozi shared:

"Grootman yam. I’ll remember you for your big smile, humility, storytelling and sense of humour."

@ubomiabumanga_ exclaimed:

"HAIBO HAIBO. Rest in peace, General GTZ. Thank you for evolving Tsotsi Taal, for your defiance, for your activism, for your decolonization, and for rejecting whitewashed ways of existing. We were moved."

