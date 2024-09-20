Timmy Kwebulana has died at 83 after a short illness, as confirmed by his family in a statement

The actor, known for roles in Shooting Stars, Uthando Lwethu, Forced Love , and Isikizi , made significant contributions to the South African entertainment industry over six decades

Fans and industry colleagues are mourning his passing on social media, with many sending heartfelt condolences to his family

Popular South African actor and musician Timmy Kwebulana has died. The star's family confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media.

Veteran actor Timmy Kwebulana has died after a short illness. Image: @HendriccahM/ X

Timmy Kwebulana has died

Timmy Kwebulana has died after a short illness. The 83-year-old star has featured in top shows including Shooting Stars, Uthando Lwethu, Forced Love and Isikizi.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news of his death on social media. Mphela also shared the family's statement. Part of the statement read:

"We give thanks for his life and all his contributions to us as a family and to the arts and entertainment industry for almost six decades. May his legacy continue to inspire us and those who are yet to come. We acknowledge that there will be lots of heartfelt messages of condolences towards the family and relatives.

"We appreciate them so much. However, we do request, especially from the media and our industry colleagues, that the family is given some time to gather and organise logistics and a way forward."

Mzansi mourns Timmy Kwebulana

Social media is awash with heartwarming condolence messages from the late star's fans.

@Katlego0512 said:

"Deepest sympathy to his family, long time no see though."

@emily_teffoME added:

"The entertainment industry has been stripped down to the core by death 😭"

@HendriccahM wrote:

"May His soul rest in eternal peace, my sincere condolences to His loved ones 🕯️🕯️🕯️"

@SekgethoLerato said:

"Yoh, This Leap Year Really Said "I'm Coming For The Arts & Culture Department"

@Clement_T1 wrote:

"It has been a tough couple of weeks so many have left us, but we do send sincere condolences to family and friends🕯️🕊️"

Source: Briefly News