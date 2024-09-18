Gayton McKenzie explained he missed Mapaputsi's funeral due to being in Russia on official business

Kwaito artists criticised McKenzie for neglecting the arts sector, expecting his presence to address critical issues

McKenzie dismissed the backlash, stating drunk individuals wouldn't sway him at the after-tears

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to why he did not attend the funeral of legendary Kwaito star Mapaputsi. The minister shared that he was out of the country on official business.

Minister McKenzie has responded to backlash for not attending Mapaputsi's funeral. Image: @Mlimo_Insider and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Gayton McKenzie on not attending Mapaputsi's funeral

Minister McKenzie had a few words for the people dragging him for not attending Mapaputsi's funeral. The Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister has been accused of focusing on the sports department while neglecting the arts sector.

Some Kwaito artists said they looked forward to meeting with the minister at the funeral and addressing a few burning issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gayton McKenzie said he could not attend the Kwaito star's funeral because he was in Russia. He also revealed that he ordered his team to support the late legendary Kwaito star's family financially. He said:

"I'm being bashed by people who were chilling at the after tears and that I didn't attend Mapaputsi's memorial and funeral services. I was in Russia doing my ministerial duties."

Minister McKenzie addresses backlash

Speaking about the backlash he received from Kwaito artists, Minister McKenzie said he was unbothered by comments from drunk people. He also shared that he loved Mapaputsi and his music. He added:

"They went there for after tears. I can't be told by someone who is drunk that I didn't come."

Mapaputsi’s tombstone revealed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mapaputsi's loved ones officially revealed the late Kwaito star's tombstone following his tragic passing.

Just over a week since South Africa lost legendary Kwaito star Mapaputsi, his loved ones honoured him with a tombstone reveal after sharing details of his send-off. The once-loved musician, who rose to fame in the 90s with his hard-hitting songs and flare, tragically passed away on 5 September 2024 after a short illness.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News