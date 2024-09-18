Minister McKenzie Responds to Backlash for Not Attending Mapaputsi’s Funeral: “I Was in Russia”
- Gayton McKenzie explained he missed Mapaputsi's funeral due to being in Russia on official business
- Kwaito artists criticised McKenzie for neglecting the arts sector, expecting his presence to address critical issues
- McKenzie dismissed the backlash, stating drunk individuals wouldn't sway him at the after-tears
Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to why he did not attend the funeral of legendary Kwaito star Mapaputsi. The minister shared that he was out of the country on official business.
Gayton McKenzie on not attending Mapaputsi's funeral
Minister McKenzie had a few words for the people dragging him for not attending Mapaputsi's funeral. The Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister has been accused of focusing on the sports department while neglecting the arts sector.
Some Kwaito artists said they looked forward to meeting with the minister at the funeral and addressing a few burning issues.
Gayton McKenzie celebrates further weight loss, says Julius Malema knows his secret to losing 2.1kgs
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gayton McKenzie said he could not attend the Kwaito star's funeral because he was in Russia. He also revealed that he ordered his team to support the late legendary Kwaito star's family financially. He said:
"I'm being bashed by people who were chilling at the after tears and that I didn't attend Mapaputsi's memorial and funeral services. I was in Russia doing my ministerial duties."
Minister McKenzie addresses backlash
Speaking about the backlash he received from Kwaito artists, Minister McKenzie said he was unbothered by comments from drunk people. He also shared that he loved Mapaputsi and his music. He added:
"They went there for after tears. I can't be told by someone who is drunk that I didn't come."
Mapaputsi’s tombstone revealed
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mapaputsi's loved ones officially revealed the late Kwaito star's tombstone following his tragic passing.
Just over a week since South Africa lost legendary Kwaito star Mapaputsi, his loved ones honoured him with a tombstone reveal after sharing details of his send-off. The once-loved musician, who rose to fame in the 90s with his hard-hitting songs and flare, tragically passed away on 5 September 2024 after a short illness.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.